Fuzhou Establishes “Digital Fuzhou” as an International Brand by Attracting Over 38.6 Billion Yuan Investment in the Summit

FUZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 April 2023 – On the afternoon of April 26, the concentrated signing ceremony of major digital economy projects in Fuzhou was held at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center as part of the 6 th Digital China Summit. 25 projects were signed, with a total investment of 38.665 billion yuan, a 25% increase in the number of projects compared to the previous summit, and a 66.8% increase in total investment. It is understood that the signing of these agreements covers future industries such as the metaverse, semiconductors, optoelectronics, new energy, and artificial intelligence, providing projects and momentum for the development of “Digital Fuzhou”. In addition, 5 enterprises including China Shipbuilding Group Wind Power Development Corporation, Beijing International Advertising & Communication Group Co., Ltd., China Telecom Corporation Limited Fujian Branch, Beijing Baidu Netcom Science and Technology Co., Ltd., and Ant Group Co., Ltd. signed strategic cooperation framework agreements with the Fuzhou Municipal Government, and a six-party agreement was signed with the Fujian Automotive Industry Innovation Promotion Alliance.

Seizing the opportunity of the Summit, various departments and levels of Fuzhou Municipal Government launched a one-month digital economy investment competition to achieve excellence, superiority, and efficiency. This generated a wave of digital investment fever, leading to the signing of many digital economy projects at the Summit.

For example, Gulou District and Minqing County have recently signed agreements with CCCC Urban Investment and IOT Solution Limited (Hong Kong) to invest in building metaverse industrial parks and metaverse systems. In addition, Cangshan District has deepened its efforts to attract business investment and promote the construction of a semiconductor equipment R&D center by the local leading enterprise Fushun Semiconductor, thus extending the chain of the integrated circuit industry.

As Fuzhou continues to advance its digital development, its digital economy concept has been widely accepted through the six summits held in succession, and all levels of the government are actively chasing the new wave of digital technology to empower the industry. For instance, Fuqing City signed a contract with Canheng Photoelectric Technology to invest 3 billion yuan to introduce CNC precision automatic production lines and other equipment to produce backlit display modules. The adoption of digital technology will bring about significant transformations to the production and management processes of the enterprise. Yongtai County signed a cooperation agreement with Shengyuan Textile for a total investment of about 3 billion yuan to introduce digital and intelligent systems to streamline production logistics management. Lianjiang County signed an agreement with Suzhou Cheerchem Advanced Material to invest 5 billion yuan in producing battery materials for new energy vehicles to achieve a production capacity of 300,000 tons/year of lithium (sodium) ion battery functional materials. Finally, Fuzhou Water Group signed a contract with Shenzhen Tongtaiyi to invest 1 billion yuan to build a manufacturing base for server & PC terminal products.

According to the relevant officials in Fuzhou, the Digital Summit has become an important platform for exchanging ideas, cooperation, and showcasing achievements in the construction of digital China, as well as an important position and distinctive business card for Fuzhou to develop its digital economy and build a digital city. Fuzhou will seize the opportunity of the Summit to continuously explore investment clues and promote the signing and landing of projects, establish the international brand of “Digital Fuzhou”, and implement actions to lead the digital economy, accelerate Fuzhou’s progress in high-quality development as a leader, pioneer, and model, and build the “No. 1 City of Digital Application”, thus injecting new impetus to the local economy.

#DigitalFuzhou #DigitalChinaSummit

