FWD and JAHK’s JA SparktheDream programme reached around 1,400 primary school students since its launch in May 2022

The programme aims to develop students’ financial literacy at early ages, inspire them to be agents of change socially and empower them to make informed decisions at different life stages

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2022 – JA SparktheDream, a financial literacy education programme focused on educating minds as well as helping children build and realise life goals through financial literacy and social innovation was launched by Junior Achievement Hong Kong (JA Hong Kong) and FWD Hong Kong (“FWD”) in May 2022, which has since reached around 1,400 primary school students in Hong Kong.

FWD volunteer-led session – Guided by caring volunteers, students were able to learn basic financial concepts and budget management to become financially-capable citizens.

Supported by FWD, JA SparktheDream aims to develop children’s financial literacy at an early age through close collaboration with primary schools, parents and corporate volunteers. The programme aims to nurture the next generation to become financially literate, innovative and socially minded who are able to take charge of their future.

Social innovation plans to live their dreams – Students unleash their creativity through different social innovations, allowing them to play a leading role in creating a better community for a better community.

Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau said, “Financial knowledge is becoming ever more essential nowadays, particularly at a young age. We’re delighted to partner with JA Hong Kong to launch the JA SparktheDream programme which aims to develop children’s financial literacy at an early age, inspire children to be agents of change socially and empower them to make informed financial decisions at different life stages. This partnership also strengthens the engagement between our employees and insurance agents, and the community as our volunteers teach students the basics of financial planning which in turn, encourages them to give back to society. We look forward to expanding this programme with JA Hong Kong to reach even more students in Hong Kong.”

Dr. William Lo, Chairman of JA Hong Kong said, “JA SparktheDream is a hands-on learning journey for students to develop essential financial capability, social awareness and life skills that are not covered in the regular school curriculum. We are glad that the students are motivated to come up with their creative social innovation ideas to promote financial wellness and bring about positive changes in our society. Our sincere gratitude to FWD for working with us in launching this impactful education initiative in Hong Kong and expanding to seven markets in the Asia Pacific region next year.”

Close to 1,400 primary school students have learnt financial management and contribute to society

Since its launch in May 2022, the programme has served close to 1,400 primary four to six students in Hong Kong and provided over 9,700 experiential learning hours on financial literacy. The programme was supported by around 60 FWD volunteers to equip students with the skills and mindsets they need to become financially capable over the long-term.

JA SparktheDream organised:

engaging volunteer-led workshops;

extended learning through an interactive online platform;

family games;

community sharing; and

a regional student exchange event organised to further encourage students to enhance their financial management skills in a gamified environment

JA SparktheDream Social Challenge 2022 helping to unleash creativity

As part of the programme, the students were encouraged to work in teams to participate in the JA SparktheDream Social Challenge 2022 taking place in early November. The challenge aims to unleash creativity in students and develop their empathy towards society. Entries include a robot for talent matching, neighbourhood support for working parents, and a mobile app for wet market stores to facilitate shopping. The five outstanding teams will be selected to represent Hong Kong at the regional challenge on 23 November 2022 (Wednesday) to exchange their financial management learnings and creative social innovations with students from Singapore.

Key education initiative to benefit over 25,000 students across Asia Pacific

JA SparktheDream was launched in Hong Kong and Singapore this year and will be expanded to Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam in 2023. The programme aims to reach over 25,000 students across Asia Pacific, as well as their families and communities by 2024.

Programme details and school application: https://hk.jasparkthedream.org/

Download photos at this link: https://bit.ly/JA_SparktheDream

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong & Macau are part of the FWD Group, a Pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across ten markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world.

It offers life and medical insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau, please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

About JAHK

JA is a charitable organisation dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in the global economy. In partnership with the business and education communities, JA encourages young people to participate in a range of activity-based education programs to understand the world of work and develop their entrepreneurship, career readiness and financial health. Since 2001, JA has engaged over 28,000 business volunteers to serve over 420,000 students. The JA worldwide network now serves over 10 million students a year in over 100 countries. Please visit www.jahk.org for more details.