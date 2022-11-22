Hantec Financial set on further global expansion into African markets

HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 22 November 2022 – Hantec Financial an award-winning brand, under Hantec Group, officially announced its ongoing global expansion into Rwanda. Hantec offers its prestigious financial services and opens the doorway to new global trading opportunities.

Global regulated and offering diversified financial service

Hantec with over 30 years of experience and authorized with 12 regulatory licenses, is constantly exploring opportunities to expand its business to new markets. The group is now present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, covering Greater China, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, the UK, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa etc. Also offers a variety of financial assets including forex, CFDs, commodities, indices and US stocks with competitive spread and leverage.

A credible brand to ensure fund safety and secure trading

Hantec Financial as a trusted financial service provider believes in the power of technology to protect customer assets and improve service levels, it continuously optimizes its platform by keeping up with changes in the market and adapting to investor preferences.

The team has obtained the ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 international certifications. It ensures that Hantec Financial meets the international security level in the power of protecting customer assets and offers a smooth, stable, and safe trading experience for investors.

Hantec Financial strive to deliver professional localized financial services for all

In 2022, Fxdailyinfo.com awarded Hantec Financial as “Best Forex Broker APAC” at the Broker Awards 2022 to recognise its professional and excellent financial services in the APAC region. Hantec Financial has the expertise and experience to make high-quality investment services for all people.

“Expanding the footprint into Rwanda and the rest of Africa enables us to offer more international trading opportunities for our valued clients,” said Freddy, CEO of Hantec Group. Hantec Financial also draws up a highly localized approach by cultivating local teams, and integrating local culture into its operations, to serve investors and clients from all over the globe.

About Hantec Financial: https://hantecfinancial.com/



