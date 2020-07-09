FWD shines at Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020 with 11 prizes

FWD most awarded insurer for third consecutive year with revolutionary products and tied agency strength in the spotlight

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 July 2020 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) was the most awarded winner in the insurance sector for the third consecutive year at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020 (the “Bloomberg Awards 2020”), bringing home a total of 11 awards, comprising three Excellence Awards and eight Outstanding Awards.

FWD has won 7 awards, which include 3 Excellence Awards, in the product and service categories with its suite of innovative, easy-to-understand and relevant products.

FWD’s Tied Agency bagged 3 Outstanding Awards in the Recruitment, Training and Development, and District Achievement of the Year categories.

Seven of the awards went to several of FWD’s life insurance and health protection products and services, highlighting the company’s commitment to developing innovative solutions that push beyond established boundaries.

FWD also stood out for the outstanding performance of its highly motivated, well-trained tied agency force, as well as for the resounding success of its FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” sponsorship campaign.

Ken Lau, FWD Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer, said, “These awards, bestowed upon us by some of the most highly regarded voices in the industry, go a long way towards recognising FWD’s relentless and successful efforts to change the way people feel about insurance. I am very proud of what all our teams have achieved in recent years, from identifying yet unmet and often complex market needs, to structuring revolutionary, easy-to-understand and relevant products, recruiting and nurturing exceptional talent, and actively engaging with the public through exciting and interactive initiatives.”

FWD’s winning entries include:

All-round, one-stop health management service PREMIER THE ONEcierge, which provides priority access to over 100 top-tier hospitals across Asia; and MINDcierge, an innovative mental health support service that offer counselling services in both Hong Kong and Mainland China, clinched two Excellence Awards between them;

Crisis OneCover, a revolutionary critical illness protection that covers multiple bases from prevention (such as health screening) to comprehensive treatment options, and rehabilitation support during recovery, won two Outstanding Awards in the Critical Illness and Innovation Product categories;

MediSaver (Supreme), a medical insurance with savings capabilities that offers cover up to age 100 (age next birthday) for just 20 years of premium payment, as well as double protection against three common crises, bagged an Excellence Award in the Health and Protection category;

Regal Fortune, a life insurance policy under which the guaranteed portion of death benefits will increase by 5% annually from age 80 (age next birthday) of the insured, up to a maximum of 150%, to cater to the legacy planning objectives of high net worth customers, claimed an Outstanding Award in the High Net Worth (Product) category;

FWD’s four Government-certified plans under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”), which cover a wide range of medical needs and circumstances, were also recognised with an Outstanding Award in the Medical Care category;

Finally, FWD’s Tied Agency bagged three Outstanding Awards in the Recruitment, Training and Development, and District Achievement of the Year categories, while the company’s sponsored FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” which took Hong Kong by storm last summer won an Outstanding Award in the Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion) category.

Table: List of the 11 awards won by FWD at the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

Winner Category Award PREMIER THE ONEcierge High Net Worth (Service) Excellence MediSaver (Supreme) Health & Protection Excellence PREMIER THE ONEcierge and MINDcierge (Mainland China Counselling Service) Cross-border Insurance Services Excellence Crisis OneCover Critical Illness Outstanding Innovation Product Outstanding Regal Fortune High Net Worth (Product) Outstanding VHIS Product Medical Care Outstanding Training and Development Achievement Outstanding Recruitment Program of the Year Outstanding ACT Team (Region 54) District Achievement of the Year Outstanding FWD x “The World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation” Integrated Marketing (Branding Promotion) Outstanding

The above information does not contain the full terms and benefits of the respective policy, key product risks, and major exclusions. For details, please refer to the respective product brochure and policy provisions (For VHIS products, the materials are downloadable at https://www.fwd.com.hk/en/protect/health-accident/vhis/.)

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “A” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

By creating fresh customer experiences with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.

About the Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards 2020

The Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards are hosted annually by iconic finance magazine Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese. In 2020, 10 judges from the industry, government and academia assessed submissions from the banking, insurance and securities sectors and ranked them according to three criteria, namely market performance, growth and development, as well as business strategy in the past year.



