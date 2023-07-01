logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaGadkari shares stage with Digvijaya Singh, praises him
India
0 likes
12 seen
0 Comments

Gadkari shares stage with Digvijaya Singh, praises him

shivaji is our god says nitin gadkari as row over maha guv koshyaris remarks intensifies

Union minister Nitin Gadkari shared the dais with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during a book release function near Pune city and praised the latter for his annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, a temple town in Maharashtra.

Singh visits Pandharpur, which houses the famous temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Solapur district, every year to offer prayers to the deity on Ashadi Ekadashi when the palanquins carrying sacred footprints of Sant Tuakram and Sant Dnyaneshwar reach the town along with lakhs of ‘warkaris’ (devotees).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadkari and Singh on Thursday came together to release a book on late Congress leader Ramkrishna More at Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune.

During his speech, Gadkari praised Singh for his annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi, which was celebrated on Thursday.

“I won’t get that kind of courage (to walk) although I am younger than you. But you walk so much (during the pilgrimage)…I congratulate you and thank you,” the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

Singh responded saying that Gadkari should also give it a try so that he starts taking part in it regularly.

Notably, Gadkari had in 2018 withdrawn a case of defamation against Digvijaya Singh after the latter expressed regret over his statement. A joint petition for withdrawal of the case was filed in Delhi’s Patiala House court.

Gadkari had filed the defamation case against Singh in 2012 for allegedly dragging his name into alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks.

The BJP leader had then accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of trying to divert people’s attention from a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on coal blocks allocation by making allegations that a business partner of Gadkari gained a profit of Rs 490 crore from coal mines in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking at the event further, Gadkari also lauded the political culture of Maharashtra and said that although there were different parties in the state, there was no bitterness among them.

“There can be differences of opinion, but there should be no ‘manbhinnata’ (differences in relationship) and Maharashtra is a fine example of it,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Gadkari shares stage with Digvijaya Singh, praises him first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Just in:
UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador // SGPC to meet Amit Shah over Gurdwaras Act amendment // UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah // Centre Has No Clue On How To Bring To An End The Continuing Violence In Manipur // Freshippo Accelerates Expansion with Same-Day Launch of 12 New Stores Across 8 Cities in Mainland China // Bhim Army chief says UP govt protecting criminals // Cong gets stomach ache when Modi is hailed abroad: Nadda // ERC sacrificial meat project benefits up to 500,000 // Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season // Al Azhar commends UAE’s response to burning of Holy Quran // Tamil Nadu Is Getting Big Focus In BJP’s Lok Sabha Poll Strategy For Southern States // UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile // President of UAE receives call from Bill Gates // Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers // Biren Singh decides not to quit in view of current situation // Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts Indonesia’s Java // TN governor reneges on minister’s sack after backlash // Kejriwal govt moves SC against Centre’s Delhi Ordinance // Gaw Capital Partners Successfully Completes the Final Close of Gateway Real Estate Fund VII at US$3 Billion // Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM //