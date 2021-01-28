GBG: Six predictions for the financial services and fraud landscape in 2021

By Dev Dhiman, Managing Director of GBG Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 January 2021 – 2020 catapulted financial institutions forward in their

implementation and optimisation of technology. According to 71%

of Asia Pacific (APAC) technology decision-makers the pandemic has caused

their organisations to step up digital transformation, while 70%

of financial services organisations in APAC believe innovation is now a “must”, reflecting

the impact of COVID-19 in shifting consumers and businesses to being digital-first.

When looking ahead at how financial institutions (FIs)

will be impacted by these trends in 2021, there are six key ways in which FIs

are expected to evolve.

1. COVID-19 drove a dichotomy in fraud technology

investment





There is a distinct difference in investment between

FIs in countries still heavily impacted by COVID-19, and those in the stages of

emerging from the pandemic.

For countries that have yet to enter into a stable

recovery period, FIs will be making a more conservative approach to overall investment

and sustaining cashflow, but deprioritising investments in fraud technology

could leave them unprepared for the potential rise in financial crime and fraud

during financial hardship. FIs in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the

Philippines, which are seeing reinstatement or continued lockdowns in the

country, may become even more hard-pressed for stronger fraud prevention

technology to combat an increase in financial crime, as basic fraud systems may

not adequately protect them against emerging and complex fraud typologies.

For FIs in Asia Pacific emerging from or preparing to emerge from

the pandemic, such as Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, and Taiwan, while

confidence will be relatively higher, spending will be cautious, as maintaining

substantial cashflow will remain a priority. Rather than overhauling fraud and

compliance systems, FIs would likely choose to recalibrate, update and optimise

their digital onboarding as well as payments and transaction monitoring

technology. Investments would be specific to address prominent gaps and data

intelligence. Alternative data to onboard more challenging cohorts, creating

readiness against cyber endpoint threats, and relationship analysis may be

considered to address acquisition growth strategy and growing volumes and

complexity of online fraud attacks.

2. Digital customer experience expectations will

continue to skyrocket

Global ecommerce powerhouses like Alibaba and Amazon

and has normalised expectations around customer experience (CX) including same-day

delivery services, real-time shipping tracking, and more, in turn significantly

impacting customers’ CX standards for FIs. A recent

study showed seven in 10 customers demonstrated a deeper loyalty to

financial services and insurance companies that heavily invest in CX.

In 2021, the industry is already seeing FIs and fintechs race to

deliver instantaneous services through new financial products, with GBG’s

latest research finding 31% of FIs in APAC planning to offer instant bank

accounts and instant loans, 29% planning to offer instant credit cards, and 22%

planning to offer user voice activated fund transfers and bill payments. To

take CX to the next level, there is a probability that the financial services

sector will explore replicating successes from other industries, such as retail

businesses that have effectively used augmented reality (AR) and virtual

reality (VR) technologies to re-create in-store experiences, which could be

used by banks to create virtual in-branch experiences.

3. Cross-vertical collaboration and consumer data

drill-down are re-shaping digitalisation standards

Collaborations amongst major enterprises in the digital banking

space demonstrated the investment across seemingly unlikely industries in

working together to effectively serve customers at scale. Last year, for

example, Trip.com

Group partnered with Standard Chartered, PCCW and HKT to launch a new

virtual banking service and Asia’s first all-in-one numberless bank card, Mox,

while multinational ride hailing company Grab

teamed up with Singtel to prepare to launch their own digital banking

license in 2022. While both of these examples span multiple industries, they

each highlight the impetus among businesses to use business partnerships to

gain truly 360-degree views of their customers’ needs.

Looking at 2021 and beyond, this collaborative mindset is likely to

continue as government and regulatory bodies work together to focus on

accelerating digital identity availability, while also teaming up with partners

like telco providers, educational institutions and aggregators to create access

to more comprehensive and accurate data sets. FIs would become more active in

exploring the use and ingestion of incremental data sets, beyond the basic

internal data and official sources, to feed into their core fraud engine and

enhance fraud detection and prevention.

FIs have already reinvented partnerships to form new market

propositions. This openness and innovation would spill over into fraud

management and propel them to leverage on an expanded ecosystem to layer their

data with intelligence from specialists in location, mobile data, devices,

cybersecurity, data co-relation, and IP. This broader and deeper approach will

more effectively equip FIs with appropriate fraud prevention capabilities as

the world becomes increasingly digital-first.

4. Expanding availability of shorter-term credit

offerings across SEA

The rise of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) businesses has

disrupted the credit landscape with shorter-term credit services for everyday

purchases, faster or no credit checks, instant approvals, and “zero interest”. New

BNPL players across

APAC have been setup and are quickly catching onto opportunities to offer

new and more agile types of loans.

FIs need to remain vigilant in how BNPL products are

rolled out, credits are distributed, and debts are managed. This ease in

obtaining credit can lead to more exposure to higher risk borrowers. FIs

focusing on growing their BNPL offerings need to build in stronger measures to

onboard consumers who have the ability and intent to pay back what they have

borrowed while keeping the standards of BNPL experience to ensure this revenue

stream does not go sideways in the long term.

5. Mobile-first technology and data intelligence as

fundamental building blocks for dynamic digital onboarding and transacting

Mobile devices are widely used to accelerate the

digital onboarding and transacting process. FIs are automating the identity

verification journey and streamlining biometric and facial verification,

document verification and data match altogether in instant KYC.

Today, mobile devices do more than enabling the

identity verification process. In Southeast Asia, seven

in 10 adults are either “underbanked” or “unbanked“and excluded from many

traditional financial services. FIs have begun to ascertain the quality of consumers

with limited identity documentation, or thin file clients, leveraging their

mobile phones as a personal identity verification device.

Mobile metadata, device usage patterns and SIM card

records are alternatives to traditional verification methods, datasets and data

sources. These alternatives offer data intelligence that FIs could use to fill

gaps in physical records, providing assessment and validation to the authenticity

and quality of consumer profiles and borrowing intent of these untapped

segments.

6. Socially engineered first party fraud and

identity crimes taking on a new level of complexity

Bringing together the above trends and predictions, the combination

of accelerated digital transformation among businesses, skyrocketing consumer

usage of social media, ecommerce, ebanking and online platforms, and increased collaboration

across FIs and non-bank organisations result in growing opportunities for

fraudsters and crime syndicates to mine data.

Consequently, socially engineered first party fraud,

identity crimes like synthetic ID and impersonations would take on a new level

of detection complexity. FIs have a responsibility to counter these attacks,

proactively manage the growing volume of channels where bad actors can access

personal information, and guard against financial crime and identity theft. As such

threats continue to broaden alongside other industry-wide trends, consumers’

expectations of FIs’ commitments to protecting and futureproofing their

financial services and products will also grow.

Organisations will need to reflect their commitments

to customer satisfaction and retention with more sophisticated and agile

approaches to fraud prevention and fraud technology investments.

