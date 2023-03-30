Gehlot charges Centre with role in cases against opponents

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the Union Home Ministry orders filing of cases against the leaders of opposition parties and then monitors these cases.

The home ministry has put in place a system to monitor the cases against opposition parties, Gehlot also claimed while raising the issue of Delhi police going to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep earlier this month over his remark made in Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress veteran was here to address the media after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member last week following Surat court’s conviction in a criminal defamation case and sentencing him to two years jail term.

On March 19, a Delhi Police team queried Gandhi at his residence over his “women are still being sexually assaulted” remark and asked him to provide information about the “victims” to take up their complaints.

“They sent police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorsteps…They were not the police of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, but Delhi police registered a case against him for whatever he said in public interest during his speech, and went to his house to question him for his remarks,”Gehlot told reporters here.

Gandhi sought a few days to respond, but they were not ready to wait, he said.

“The home ministry is monitoring cases going on against the opposition parties across the country. There are not only orders to register cases, but they are also being monitored. There is a monitoring system in place. And when it is monitored, whether it is the police commissioner, DGP (Director General of Police), collector, whoever, they have to proceed (to take action),” he said.

The senior Congress leader further said that whether it is the Income Tax department, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the judiciary or the Election Commission, they all face the same plight.

“This is not a political language, but I am saying this with my experience,” he added.

Gehlot accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying the rule of law.

