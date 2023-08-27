logo
HomeIndia PoliticsGehlot: Rahul Gandhi will be Cong PM candidate
India Politics
0 likes

Gehlot: Rahul Gandhi will be Cong PM candidate

tcba6r8o rahul gandhi 625x300 08 August 23 2

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi is Congress’ prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that this decision was taken by all the 26 opposition parties in the INDIA alliance after deliberations and discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has decided to make Rahul Gandhi the PM candidate, Gehlot told India Today.

Gehlot said that although there are local factors at play each election the situation in the country at present has created “immense pressure” on all the parties in the alliance.

He reportedly said that the prime minister should not be arrogant. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be arrogant since in 2014, BJP came to power with only 31 per cent votes. The remaining 69 per cent votes were against him,” Gehlot said.

According to Gehlot the meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance in Bengaluru in July scared the NDA.

Dismissing the claims that NDA is working towards gaining power with 50 per cent votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gehlot said that the prime minister will never be able to achieve that. “When Modi was at the peak of popularity, he couldn’t secure 50 per cent of the votes. His vote share will decrease and the results of the 2024 elections will determine who becomes the Prime Minister,” Gehlot added.

The Rajasthan chief minister also claimed that in 2014 it was because of Congress that PM Modi became the prime minister.

Criticizing the prime minister’s speaking style, Gehlot said that in a democracy, making predictions about the future is not possible.

Reportedly, he said, “This decision should be made by the people, and everyone should respect their choice. PM Modi’s made many promises but the public knows what happened to them.”

Ashok Gehlot attributed the success of Chandrayaan-3 to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

With inputs from News18

The post Gehlot: Rahul Gandhi will be Cong PM candidate first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Singapore to Host Singapore Convention Week 2023 // Dennis Smith Entertainment Shares Insider Tips for Planning High-End Events // Reportage to offer special packages for UAE, Turkey projects // The ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Xbox Series S Fix Means More Compromises To Come // Bihar, UP people want Nitish Kumar, claims his minister // ZJLD Group Achieved Impressive Revenue of RMB3,519 Million for FY2023 Interim Results Grasping Advantages and Persisting in Pursuing Quality and Sustainable Growth // TechCreate Establishes Dominance In Cybersecurity Market Through Strategic Partnerships And Achievements // Crypto-ponzi scam: Look Out Circular issued against three more accused persons // Alblooshi wins 1st gold for UAE in Dubai World Para Powerlifting Championships // Xbox CEO Phil Spencer Is “Looking Forward” to What Fable Has to Offer // Emirati Womens Day 2023 (UAE): Date, History, Significance, Facts // Prolific burglar jailed again after stealing wallets, cash, iPad and Xbox in series of Hull house raids // Putin orders Wagner mercenaries to swear allegiance to Russia // Gold prices in Dubai Today Sunday 27 August 2023 // Shah demands Gehlot resignation over ‘red diary’ // UAE: 1,000 health workers create giant Onam floral carpet to highlight COP28, Year of Sustainability // Solving Haiti’s Crises Today: Integrate the Haitian Diaspora // UAE records hottest day of 2023 as mercury soars to 50.8°C // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 27 Aug 2023 // OctaFX: Malaysia’s annual inflation may fall for the fifth month in a row //