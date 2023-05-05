Generali Hong Kong celebrates the success of OneSky’s 25th anniversary gala with HK$5m raised

Generali Hong Kong supported OneSky in holding their first in-person fundraiser since 2019 to celebrate OneSky’s 25th anniversary, which successfully raised more than HK$5 million.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 May 2023 – Inspired by its purpose to enable people to shape a safer and more sustainable future, Generali Hong Kong is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations in all activities from its core business to the communities in which it operates. Recently, the company supported OneSky, its long-term NGO partner, by providing volunteer services for their first in-person fundraiser since 2019 to celebrate OneSky’s 25anniversary. The event successfully raised more than HK$5 million.

The partnership of Generali Hong Kong and OneSky is part of Generali Group’s The Human Safety Net global movement to unlock the potential of people living in vulnerable circumstances and enable them to transform the lives of their families and communities. Donations raised at the gala dinner will go a long way in supporting the uninterrupted provision of nurturing care and early education to the city’s most vulnerable children. The endowment will be used to strengthen OneSky’s ongoing services for children and caregivers in responsive care, which has been proven to have a positive impact on children’s development, especially during their formative years.

Following the great success of the fundraising gala, Generali Hong Kong and OneSky will continue to bolster their joint effort in early childhood upbringing in the territory. In June 2023, both parties will team up again for The Human Safety Net Global Fundraising Challenge, an annual international fundraising campaign that aims to help the most vulnerable ones in our communities by creating the biggest human chain of people helping people across 25 markets. In addition to the flagship events, Generali Hong Kong and OneSky will collaborate on a series of exciting initiatives throughout the year to further address the nurturing care needs of Hong Kong’s children.

Ms. Cecilia Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Generali Hong Kong said, “Generali Hong Kong would like to extend our warmest congratulations to OneSky for its 25th anniversary milestone and the tremendous success of the recent fundraising gala. We are honoured to be their long-term partner with a shared aspiration to create a sustainable society by supporting the city’s most vulnerable children with nurturing and education services. As a Lifetime Partner to customers, we are committed to improving people’s lives with a safer and more sustainable future. We look forward to continuing our dedication to ESG engagement with our inspirational partners to make a more positive impact on our community.”

Ms. Morgan Lance, Chief Executive Officer of OneSky said, “We have come a long way in the past 25 years in identifying and addressing the ongoing needs of vulnerable children throughout Asia. Seeing the great joy that our everyday magic brings them has been truly rewarding for us at OneSky. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to Generali for their unwavering support of our cause, particularly the fundraising gala and our other initiatives that focused on providing nurturing care and early education to needy children. We are excited to continue collaborating on further initiatives that benefit children and caregivers, ultimately contributing to the development of a sustainable society.”

At Generali, sustainability lies at the heart of its global strategy “Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth”, which is deeply embedded across the company. Over the years, Generali has been actively building a more sustainable future by integrating it into the very core of its business – from product development and customer engagement to corporate social responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion initiatives. The company’s achievements in ESG were most recently recognised at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022, where it was selected as one of the Top 3 Finalists for “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability”. Additionally, it was awarded “Outstanding Responsible Insurer” and “Outstanding Achiever for ESG Integration” at the 2022 Benchmark Wealth Management Awards.

