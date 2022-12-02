GEODIS named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia” based on concerted efforts to empower and engage employees

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 December 2022 – GEODIS, a global leader in the transport and logistics sector, has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia” by HR Asia for the Hong Kong region. The 2022 Hong Kong edition saw over 253 companies participating, among which only 64 were given the title.

The award is a program of recognition for organizations that have been identified by their employees as one of the best employers. It recognizes companies with the foremost human resources (HR) practices that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement with an excellent workplace culture. As a first-time recipient, GEODIS was recognized for its ongoing initiatives geared toward fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

“We’re truly honored to be named one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ and believe that this is a testament to our longstanding efforts to be both a responsible employer and logistics provider in the region,” said Onno Boots, President & CEO, Asia Pacific, GEODIS. “Cultivating an engaged and empowered workforce has been a key factor in helping us bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to an increasingly complex industry. We are certainly committed to continuing these efforts and building a people-first culture across Asia Pacific.”

GEODIS operates its business with a flat organizational structure to facilitate fast communication and empowers employees to make decisions independently. The company retains its people not only with competitive packages but also with the establishment of a recognition reward program that motivates employees to perform at their best. GEODIS also provides flexible work modes to help employees balance their work and personal life demands. These people-first policies have resulted in high levels of job satisfaction across teams in APAC, with a recent Employee Engagement Survey – conducted alongside market research company Ipsos – reflecting this sentiment in over 87% of employees.

The company – which comprises of 49% women in Asia Pacific – regularly consults with its people through Employee Engagement Groups (EEGs) such as GEODIS’ Women Network, to ensure diverse voices, concerns, and ideas are consistently heard and receive response. This has reformed and spearheaded improvements to spark positive change in the workplace, bolstering programs – like the global management training program, “Manage!”, which supports 8,000 managers around the world in their leadership journey – to scale up-skilling and professional growth within the organization.

GEODIS also takes active steps to give back to the society by organizing community-centered initiatives like blood donation drives and fundraising for Children’s Cancer Patients. These have fostered collaboration and meaningful experiences both inside and out of the workplace for its employees.

In the months to come, GEODIS will be implementing several new employee-centered initiatives. This includes the Leadership Engagement Group (LEG), which will empower middle managers across the company to make a positive impact at work and the Individual Development Plan (IDP), geared toward supporting employee career goals and cultivating better workplace experiences for all.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 7 in its sector across the world. In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

