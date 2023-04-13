GEODIS strengthens its capabilities for air freight temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments across Asia Pacific and Middle East

CEIV certification is an assurance of the quality of transportation for healthcare companies in the region.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – Leading global logistics operator GEODIS has announced that it has strengthened its air freight temperature-controlled pharma shipments capabilities in Asia Pacific and Middle East (APAC&ME) with the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification. The certification covers multiple locations in China (PVG), Indonesia (CGK), India (DEL & BOM), South Korea (ICN), Thailand (BKK), United Arab Emirates (DXB) and Singapore (SIN).

This certification supports GEODIS’ strategic goals of establishing Pharma Healthcare as a key organizational vertical and expanding its global network by accrediting sites in numerous countries throughout the APAC region.

According to Onno Boots, Regional President and CEO of GEODIS for APAC and Middle East, “With the CEIV Pharma accreditation, we can ensure our customers of our competence and commitment to handle pharmaceutical temperature-sensitive products with the utmost care and attention. Pharmaceutical businesses need to find logistics solutions that are dependable and effective, and GEODIS is in a perfect position to offer them the best services in the area.”

This series of certifications is a reflection of the tremendous investment GEODIS has made in guaranteeing the highest levels of quality and compliance in its Pharma Healthcare capabilities.

“Without a doubt, we are responding to the healthcare industry’s demand for options in the selection of global supply chain partners and we look forward to establishing GEODIS as a key service provider for pharma and healthcare companies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Middle East where we see the key hubs of production and distribution”, adds Boots.

The CEIV Pharma certification for GEODIS further demonstrates its dedication to offering customers supply chain transparency and visibility. GEODIS can provide customers with shipment location and temperature data using GPS data loggers controlled by a control tower, enabling more openness and visibility.

In addition, the capabilities of GEODIS in customs brokerage and contract logistics are of particular interest to the decision-makers in Pharma Healthcare in this region. The best illustration of GEODIS’ capabilities for contract logistics is in Singapore, where GEODIS has GDP, GMP, and ISO13485 in its warehouses. GEODIS is well-positioned to manage the trade compliance needs of the healthcare companies as they expand their operations into new markets.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked world no. 6 in its sector. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.