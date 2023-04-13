89 Local Companies Recognised as “Consumer Caring Companies” by GS1 Hong Kong

Retail & Food Companies Attract New Consumers with Consumer-first Strategies as HK Returns to Normalcy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 April 2023 – With the full resumption of economic activities and return of visitors, Hong Kong’s retail sales surged for 2 consecutive months, beaming hope for a steady recovery. Celebrating companies’ tenacity to customer care, the 12th GS1 Hong Kong’s “Consumer Caring Scheme” has recognized 89 local companies this year. Several retail & food companies newly joined the Scheme to promote their commitment to consumer centricity, empowering them to tap into new sales opportunities with positive brand reputation. The award presentation ceremony will be held on 30 May 2023 at GS1 Hong Kong Solution Day.

Recognising local companies that implemented “consumer-first” strategies, “Consumer Caring Scheme” (the Scheme) also helps companies boost consumer confidence. 70% of consumers feel more confident in companies with “Consumer Caring Company” logos, according to a consumer survey conducted by KANTAR, commissioned by GS1 Hong Kong.

Companies across multiple sectors are recognised by the Scheme this year, in which over half of them are from food & beverage, household or pets products & services, beauty & personal care. Close to 70% of the recognized companies have been awarded for 5 years or above – 29 companies have been crowned for 10 years or more, 32 companies have been crowned with the “5 Years+” or “5 Years” recognition, demonstrating their long-standing commitment to consumer-first service. Well-established food & beverage and retail companies have also joined the Scheme this year, which further affirms the Scheme as a recognition widely acknowledged by multiple industries. (Refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies)

Participating companies were assessed based on 4 core principles: consumer centricity, conforming to commitment, strive for quality and caring for staff via self-assessment, interview, third-party consumer survey and field visits. In addition, GS1 Hong Kong has also taken reference to the internationally acclaimed Efficient Consumer Response (ECR) to evaluate companies’ service and performance on consumer care.

Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong said, “Though the pandemic has driven people to shop online more often, physical retail is still important. Our joint survey with KPMG China & HSBC[1] revealed that over 80% interviewees cannot live without physical retail stores, whereas close to 30% of retailers consider integration between physical and online stores their priority. We are glad that many ‘consumer caring companies’ have been providing consumer-centric services in both online and physical channels – on online channels, they instantly respond to consumers’ request, whereas on physical channels, they provide new, immersive and diversified shopping experience, offer professional suggestions or launch new retail concept stores, etc. More encouragingly, a significant number of companies have continuously pursued consumer centricity and joined ‘Consumer Caring Scheme’ consecutively over the years to advocate their product & service excellence. This will ultimately strengthen the reputation of Hong Kong brands.”

Joining the Scheme for the first time, Tai Hing Catering Group is one of the recognised companies this year. Ms. Jo Jo Chan, Executive Director of the Group shared, “Our Group values both customers & employees. With our people-oriented and customer-centric approaches, we offer exceptional dining experience to customers; We also respond to customers’ feedback on social media platforms instantly to strengthen mutual communication & interaction. To protect our employees, automated equipment & machines are deployed to avoid chronic injuries, occupational accidents and ensure product quality. ‘Consumer Caring Company’ recognition reassures our service commitment and motivates us to continue providing customers with unmatched service excellence.”

Crowned as “Consumer Caring Company” for 10 consecutive years, Health Aims Organic Functional Products Specialty Shop is dedicated to providing professional service. Mr. Duncan Ko, Managing Director & Founder of the company said, “We always strive for excellence in product quality & service. Our organic food products are certified by accredited organisations, with product details listed clearly to protect consumers. We also make sure staff are knowledgeable of product functions & usage, so they can understand consumers and offer professional advice that meet their needs. We feel grateful to be honored with ‘Consumer Caring Company’ recognition for years, which helps propel our business forward with higher level of professionalism and service for consumers.”

Appendix – List of Recognised Companies of Consumer Caring Scheme (in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

10 Years+ Award 1 3M Hong Kong Ltd 2 Autotoll Limited 3 Casablanca Hong Kong Ltd 4 Cherry 5 Chuan Chiong Co., Ltd 6 Colgate-Palmolive (H.K.) Ltd 7 Danny Catering Service Ltd 8 DCH ToolBox 9 Forewide Co (Retail) Ltd 10 Giormani 11 Hung Fook Tong Holdings Ltd 12 Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd 13 Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd 14 Nestlé Hong Kong Limited 15 Royal Medic (Holdings) Ltd 16 Swire Coca-Cola HK 17 Tiger Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd 18 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd 10 Years Award 1 AQ Bio Technology Group Ltd 2 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd 3 CR Care Company Limited 4 Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 5 Health Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop 6 Hongkong Post 7 Morita Biotech (HK) Ltd 8 Original Taste Workshop Ltd 9 SWIPE (HK) Ltd 10 Taste of Asia Group Ltd 11 Watsons Water 5 Years+ Award 1 95 INTERNATIONAL CO LTD 2 Biogem Science Technology Ltd 3 CATALO Natural Health Foods Ltd 4 CHAISENTOMG PHARMACEUTICAL FACTORY LIMITED 5 Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Co Ltd 6 Deco Classic Limited 7 eprint Group Ltd 8 Hair Again 2000 9 Hong Kong Zihua Pharmaceutical Limited 10 Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited 11 Lee Kum Kee Company Limited 12 MaxiPro (Asia) Limited 13 Mead Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd 14 Nu Life International (Asia) Limited 15 Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC 16 Pricerite Home Ltd 17 Sinomax Health & Household Products Limited 18 Smartech 19 Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd 20 The International Medical Co Ltd – Ricqles 21 Tung Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd 22 wishh! 23 Worldwide Cruise Terminals (Hong Kong) Ltd 24 Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Ltd 25 YesNutri 26 You Beauty 27 Yummy House International Ltd 5 Years Award 1 Come In Enterprises Co Ltd 2 CSL Mobile Limited 3 Kwok Kam Kee (HK) Ltd 4 Purepro Water Hong Kong Limited 5 Zhong An Ya (Hong Kong) Trading Ltd Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years) 1 Aqua Plus Company Limited 2 Casa Republic (International) Limited 3 DIREACH CGA (H.K.) Limited 4 DSG Energy Limited 5 Golden Umee International Limited 6 Green World Pharmaceutical Limited 7 HOMEPLUS (HONG KONG) LIMITED 8 Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited 9 International Warwick Limited 10 Kopen (Hong Kong) Company Limited 11 New Life Support Enterprises Limited 12 Oriole Food International Ltd 13 Premier Living (Enterprises) Co., Ltd. 14 Reckitt Benckiser (Hong Kong) Limited 15 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited 16 Simply Satisfied International Limited 17 Tung Wah Moving Services Company Limited 18 YHK Design Limited New Awardees 1 Airland Holding Company Limited 2 DKSH HONG KONG LTD 3 LEARNING GEAR LIMITED 4 MAK MAN KEE NOODLE SHOP LIMITED 5 Matrixmiji International Company Limited 6 PARKNSHOP (HK) LIMITED 7 Pro Sky Corporation Limited 8 SHUN YI GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 9 Sincere Top International Limited 10 TAI HING WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

[1] Joint Survey titled “Retail Recharged: Engaging Consumers with Technology, Purpose and Trust” by KPMG China, GS1 Hong Kong & HSBC: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/publications/retail-recharged.pdf

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, which supports companies’ digitization to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce with global supply chain standards (product identification key and barcode) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services.

Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of “Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally. For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org.