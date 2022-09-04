Get the Party Started with iShopChangi’s 9th Anniversary Birthday Bash Sale

Everyone’s invited to the party! Celebrate iShopChangi’s 9th birthday this September in style with upsized deals, flash sales, giveaways, exclusive limited-edition sets, and rewards. Running until 30 September 2022, this is your chance to race to the best deals and toast to savings on beauty products, the latest electronics, and more.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 September 2022 – From 1 – 30 September 2022, join in the ultimate birthday bash as iShopChangi celebrates turning 9! Whether you are looking to stock up on your favourite wines and spirits or the latest beauty products, cash in on exciting bundle flash sales, 9.9 exclusive one-for-one deals, and weekly flash sitewide vouchers to slash your spending. It’s a smashing birthday bash like no other, so raise your glasses to iShopChangi’s 9th birthday celebration!

Unrivalled Sitewide Weekly Vouchers & Bundle Flash Sales

Non-travellers can make a toast to fabulous savings for selected products across iShopChangi throughout September. Start the first week, from 1 – 9 September, by locking in to enjoy 16% off, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend. Add everything you need to your shopping cart and check out with and take 25% off a minimum spend of S$1,000, capped at S$300. And there’s plenty more where that came from. From 10 – 15 September, enjoy further savings sitewide and take 12% off no minimum spend with , capped at S$50 or 19% off a minimum spend of S$900 using , capped at S$180. Continue getting more bang for your buck at every cart-out from 16 – 22 September when you use to enjoy 10% off your cart, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend or raise the stakes and checkout using to save 20% off a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$100. Shake off more dollars from 23 – 30 September with to enjoy 12% off your cart, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend. If you need more, there is that’ll reduce any order worth S$400 by 15%, capped at S$90.

But what if you’re travelling? Fret not! All travellers can get in on the action from 1 – 30 September and enjoy 19% off a minimum spend of S$850 using , capped at S$175. Alternatively, gain access to 14% off with S$450 minimum spend, capped at S$100, with the code . Pulling out all stops to make this birthday bash extra special, shoppers can make the most of the Bundle Flash Sales that will be held every Friday in September. Feel the adrenaline rush from 10am to 11.59pm and be amongst the first 20 to mix-and-match any three products* and cart out at S$300 when using the code .

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Don’t Miss Out On 9.9 Discounts Plus Electronics Exclusives and Exclusive Deals

Alongside the amazing sitewide vouchers, save big time and shop till you drop when 9 September rolls around with buy-one-get-one flash deals. Don’t miss out on the SKII Facial Treatment Essence 75ml discounted by 50% from the original S$216. Prepare to sip sip hooray with wines and spirits like the Castello Monterinaldi Purple Turtle 2019 at S$65, with 50% knocked off too! Tech lovers won’t be able to resist the 7% discount on all electronics from 16 – 22 September, with a minimum spend of S$350, discount capped at S$50, when they lock in at checkout.

Throughout the month, take the birthday bash up a notch and enjoy exclusive bundle deals at just S$39, S$59, S$199, and S$299 from categories ranging from food and beverages to beauty products. For just S$39, take home the Premium Bird’s Nest with Collagen Set (U.P. S$52.80) by TruLife and the Inner Radiance Collagen Drink (U.P. S$79) from New Moon. Complement your purchase with S$59 deals with the RE:ERTH Mini Start Kit (U.P. S$106) and the IRÉN Skin Radiant Duo – Glow-Getter Renewal and Star Light Brightening Serum (U.P. S$91.59).

Keep your eyes peeled for S$99 deals on the Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc (U.P. S$210) and Saito Yuzu Hikari and Ceramic Set (U.P. S$128.40) down by 23%. Other hard-to-miss bundles include the G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse and G815 Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from Logitech. Cart them out at S$199, down from the original S$239 and S$209 respectively.

Go out with a bang and get the best prices on the SKG Massager Set at a stunning S$299, down by 44% from S$537. Or drop into your cart the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard atS$299, discounted from the original S$399.

Special Offers for Travellers and Non-Travellers

With awesome bargains and deals that are tough to beat, iShopChangi nails it big time when it comes boosting the value of your online shopping spree. Moreover, when you join the Changi Rewards membership, you enjoy an additional 15% discount on your first purchase and up to 3% rebate. Complement this with a S$5 Welcome Voucher when you sign up for Changi Pay.

Travellers can also place orders online between 30 days in advance to up to 12 hours before their flight, and collect the purchases from any of the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Till 31 December, redeem 7% off at the checkout, with no minimum spend, capped at S$50, with the code , which you can apply up to three times.

Non-travellers can also revel in duty-absorbed shopping and have their products delivered to them at no extra charge as long as they cart out with a minimum of S$59 and provide a local delivery address.

Hashtag: #iShopChangi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.