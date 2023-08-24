logo
Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor Conducts 2nd Cancer Symposium In Collaboration With The Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch

11 Key Speakers from the Private and Public Medical Sectors Share Valuable Insights on Various Cancers and Its Management

JOHOR BARHU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 August 2023 – In a pivotal effort to fight cancer, Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor (GHMJ) and the Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch (MMA) jointly hosted their second cancer symposium at Amari Johor Bahru this 19 August. With 11 distinguished speakers spanning both the private and public healthcare realms, this initiative seeks to bridge knowledge gaps in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. Esteemed speakers and panelists invited, hailed from institutions such as GHMJ, Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Hospital Sultan Ismail, and Hospital Segamat.

GHJ Cancer Symposium 2023 (Photo).jpg
From left to right: Dato’ Dr Bryant Yap (Chairman of the Board of Visitor Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor), Dr Mohan Kandasamy (Chairman of the Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch), Dr Kamal Amzan (CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor) and Dr Sandip Kumar (Chairman of the Cancer Symposium 2023)

The symposium’s comprehensive coverage ranged from breast, endocrine, thyroid, and hepatobiliary cancers to upper gastrointestinal and lung cancers, underscoring the collective endeavour necessary to decrease incidences and improve overall societal health. Delving into more than just the physical aspects of the disease, the event also spotlighted the psychological challenges faced by patients and the significance of palliative care, advocating for an integrative approach to cancer management.

Dr Kamal Amzan, Chief Executive Officer of Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor, remarked during his opening address, “Our partnerships between private and public sectors are pivotal in harmonizing expertise, resources, and engagement. In today’s age of swift technological advancements, such collaborations are increasingly crucial.” He added, “We are two sides of the same coin, each with unique strengths and resources that, when combined, can achieve a monumental impact on cancer awareness and prevention.”

With an eye on the future, GHMJ is gearing up for ongoing initiatives, aiming to cater to the Johor medical community and beyond. These events will reinforce the importance of combined efforts in healthcare and knowledge-sharing, heralding a new era in the medical domain. To learn more about GHMJ please visit www.gleneagles.com.my/medini-johor or contact +607 560 1000.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor (GHMJ)

A premier tertiary hospital located in Johor, Malaysia, Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor is a mere 20-minute drive from the Singapore-Tuas checkpoint, right at the heart of Medini’s Lifestyle precinct. GHMJ is home to some of the most advanced medical technologies and procedures available such as:

  • PET CT (FDG & Gallium) – the first outside Klang Valley with Gallium and the second one in Johor with FDG to complement the hospital’s Cancer Centre.
  • Monalisa – Robotic prostate biopsy which is minimally invasive and provides better precision to remove lesions.
  • ESWL – Treatment of kidney stones and ureteral stones through a non-invasive, day-surgery, with higher precision using Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL).
  • Linear Accelerator Elekta Synergy equipped with Catalyst HD – The latest Radiotherapy system with 3-Dimensional Radiation Therapy (3DRT), Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) and Volumetric Arc Therapy (MAT) which provides more accurate delivery, shortens treatment time and lowers overall dose of radiation.
  • Davinci Xi – The da Vinci® Surgical System is a robotic surgical system that uses a minimally invasive surgical approach. It features multiple arms that can perform manoeuvres and rotations beyond the natural ability of the human hand.

About The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA)

MMA is the association with the largest number of doctors in the country. Formed in 1959, it currently has more than 10,000 members. It is the main representative body for all registered medical practitioners including specialists and general practitioners, medical and house officers, as well as medical students from the private and public sectors. MMA recognizes its educational role in influencing health policies in the community, including the prevention of disease, promotion of healthy lifestyles, protection of the environment, and personal responsibility for health. It also strives to find innovative approaches and solutions that balance the delivery of high-quality care with cost-effective practices, ensuring accessibility and sustainability for all individuals.

