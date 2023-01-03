Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Kicks Off #EmpowerHer Campaign with Teen’s Key Hong Kong as First Beneficiary

WASHINGTON, D.C., US – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen, global c-pop singer, actress and fashion icon has kick-started her global #EmpowerHer campaign with a donation to Teen’s Key, a non-profit organisation that supports young women in Hong Kong.

Donations to Teen’s Key Hong Kong will boost the organisation’s educational and service operations. Teen’s Key is known for providing holistic treatment for young women in crisis and supporting their sexual and reproductive health. They were recently selected alongside other female-centric charities Daughters of Tomorrow in Singapore, Beats by Girlz and Women in Music in the United States as beneficiaries of the #EmpowerHer campaign.

“We are proud and thankful to be the first recipient of the #EmpowerHer campaign,” said Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager, Teen’s Key Hong Kong. “These funds will go a long way to supporting our work and enabling us to help more young women and girls.”

Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer campaign will continue donating to selected beneficiaries as the global c-pop star’s “Goodbye Princess” music video passes new viewing benchmarks. The music video achieved an astounding 1 million views within just 10 hours of its global premiere and has since garnered over 100 million record-breaking views within 19 days.

“I am so grateful for all the love and support for ‘Goodbye Princess’. I created it as a reminder that it is time for all of us – especially women – to embrace our strengths and rise up against the challenges that are holding us back,” said Tia Lee.

“It takes a joint effort to achieve a truly inclusive and empowered world for all, which is why it’s so important that we all do our part to support charities and organisations like Teen’s Key in Hong Kong, who are doing incredible work in helping girls and women in need.”

