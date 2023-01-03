Global C-pop Star Tia Lee Shows Support for Female-Centric Charities in Global #EmpowerHer Campaign

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – Tia Lee Yu Fen, a global c-pop singer, film and television actress, is a long-time advocate of female empowerment. She is increasing her support for the cause by announcing Teen’s Key Hong Kong as the first organisation to benefit from her global #EmpowerHer charitable campaign.

Trusted in Hong Kong for its comprehensive services providing treatment for young women in crisis, Teen’s Key is the first of several selected organisations that Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer campaign will donate to. Funds will be used to boost Teen’s Key’s operations, and in turn help young women overcome the challenges that they face.

“These funds will go a long way to supporting our work and enabling us to help more young women and girls. More importantly, we hope that the campaign’s message will spread throughout the world and inspire everyone to believe in themselves,” said Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager, Teen’s Key Hong Kong.

Tia Lee’s #EmpowerHer campaign marks the global c-pop star’s latest effort to further the empowerment of women around the world. Donates to partner charities increase every time Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess“ reaches a new viewing benchmark, and donations could reach up to a maximum of HKD3.8 million.

Despite passing 100 million record-breaking views inside 19 days of release, Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess” music video continues to create new c-pop fans around the world. The video’s popularity will also benefit Daughters of Tomorrow in Singapore and Women in Music from the United States.

“I am so grateful for all the love and support for ‘Goodbye Princess’. I created it as a reminder that it is time for all of us – especially women – to embrace our strengths and rise up against the challenges that are holding us back.” said Tia Lee.

“It takes a joint effort to achieve a truly inclusive and empowered world for all, which is why it’s so important that we all do our part to support charities and organisations like Teen’s Key in Hong Kong, who are doing incredible work in helping girls and women in need,” said Tia.

Hashtag: #TiaLee

