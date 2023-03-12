Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen mingles with fashion icons and A-list celebrities at London Fashion Week

Much beloved global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) was seen in the company of fashion industry icons and Hollywood royalty, wearing a number of stunning ensembles during her appearance at London Fashion Week. During the high-profile event, Tia attended the showcases of world-renowned brands such as Moncler Genius, David Koma and Richard Quinn. Joining the biggest names in fashion and the world of acting, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio. Other high-profile attendees of London Fashion Week included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams. HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 March 2023 –Much beloved global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) was seen in the company of fashion industry icons and Hollywood royalty, wearing a number of stunning ensembles during her appearance at London Fashion Week. During the high-profile event, Tia attended the showcases of world-renowned brands such as Moncler Genius, David Koma and Richard Quinn. Joining the biggest names in fashion and the world of acting, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joan Collins, Naomi Campbell and Sara Sampaio. Other high-profile attendees of London Fashion Week included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Alicia Keys and Serena Williams.

Grammy-Award winning producer Swizz Beatz with Tia Lee at Moncler Genius

Tia Lee’s appearance at these fashion showcases gave a glimpse of her efforts to turn her platform as a fashion icon and global C-pop star, into a global platform for female empowerment and change.

Tia released “Goodbye Princess” single pays homage to the struggles of life, but ultimately showcases Tia’s determination to rise from the negativity, stereotypes and bias being placed on her. Tia changed from being constrained by other people’s expectations, into an independent and powerful woman leading a campaign focusing on positivity and self-love. She is determined to encourage women around the world to follow in her footsteps and become the best versions of themselves.

She has also launched the #EmpowerHer campaign to speak up for women, and has put her money where her mouth is, donating to four female-centric charities.

Her mission to gain global awareness has even taken over the popular social media app TikTok, where 16 KOLs across the world got involved in the #EmpowerHerDance challenge and captured the combined attention of 158 million followers, to support and empower females.

Official press materials:



Tia Lee at Julien Macdonald FW23 show https://youtu.be/EfWv7FOcUaI Tia Lee at Richard Quinn FW23 show https://youtu.be/hEwaMvRFXeI Tia Lee at David Koma FW23 show https://youtu.be/YorrDVjmYFQ



Tia Lee Official Channels:

Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.