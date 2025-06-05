logo
Global Demand Fuels Ritchie Bros.’ Dubai Auction Surge

Ritchie Bros.’ Dubai auction on June 4–5, 2024, recorded significant international participation, with 981 bidders from 69 countries. The event saw 1,123 lots sold to 309 buyers, reflecting strong global interest in heavy equipment.

The United Arab Emirates led with 416 bidders, followed by the United States , Canada , Saudi Arabia , and the United Kingdom . This diverse participation underscores the auction’s global appeal.

Notable sales included a 2016 Cat 745C Articulated Dump Truck for $167,500 and a 2018 Komatsu PC400LC-8R Hydraulic Excavator for $111,000. Transportation equipment like the 2016 Nissan Patrol Pickup fetched $19,000, while lifting equipment such as the 2006 Cat DP150 Forklift sold for $24,000.

Online engagement was robust, with 1,244 registrations and over 16,000 items added to watchlists, highlighting the growing trend of digital participation in equipment auctions.

