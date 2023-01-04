Green Independent Power Producer NEFIN Supports Tech Giant NI’s 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy to Go Green

NEFIN and multinational tech firm NI to collaborate on an industrial rooftop solar panel system, for NI’s Bayan Lepas Malaysia site to offset 53,000 tons of CO2 over the lifetime of the project

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2023 – NEFIN is positioned as a leading green Independent Power Producer, offering customized solar energy systems for land and business owners, as well as, providing comprehensive carbon neutral solutions to multinational corporations across industries. With the exponential growth of technology industries, NEFIN has signed on a project with multinational automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software provider NI to bolster their progress towards the 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy. Their strategy involves designing their buildings to adhere to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL standards.

Mr. Chong Bor Hung, NEFIN’s Head of Business Development and Managing Director (Malaysia) commented: “This first project at Bayan Lepas will pave the way for more collaborations between NEFIN and NI for their other facilities locally and overseas. NEFIN is endeavoured to achieve carbon neutrality for MNCs across the region, boosting their efforts towards their net-zero carbon emissions goals.”

For more than 40 years, NI has built a legacy of developing automated test and automated measurement systems that help engineers solve the world’s toughest challenges. The partnership with NEFIN will aim to bolster the company’s efforts towards its commitment to putting the company, people, and products to work to make a positive impact on society and the planet. Recognising that Buildings contribute to nearly 40 per cent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, one of NI’s goals is to lower the environmental impact of their buildings by reducing the overall carbon footprint, protecting biodiversity around the buildings, and mitigating climate change. Additionally, they aim to implement energy efficiency and water conservation measures to improve overall operational efficiency.

Selvam Chinappan, Managing Director of NI Malaysia and Senior Director of APAC Manufacturing says, “NI’s 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy includes goals to achieve Zero Waste at NI-owned buildings, conserve natural resources, protect biodiversity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and design 100% of our new buildings and remodels to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL standards. The rooftop solar system project with NEFIN will aim to improve the energy efficiency of our NI Malaysia in Bayan Lepas, Penang site, and we look forward to future collaborations to further our mission to make our building operations go green.”

The first phase will involve an industrial rooftop solar system instalment on the metal deck rooftop of NI Malaysia in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia site. The installed system size will be at least 1,200kWp, with a minimum first-year energy production of 1,800 MWh. The aim is to achieve a lifetime generation of around 50MWh, which is equivalent to the planting of around 175,100 trees and offsetting 35,000 tons of CO2 as a result. The second phase located within the same site, is expected to kickstart at the same time. This will advance NI’s sustainability goals by generating an additional 26MWh of clean energy and increase the carbon offset by 18,000 tons of CO2.

About NEFIN

NEFIN is a premium green independent power producer (IPP) offering bespoke carbon neutral technologies & financing solutions in Asia Pacific. NEFIN, funded by ACEN Corp., has collectively installed over 3,400 MW of utility-scale, commercial and industrial renewable energy systems. ACEN is listed in the Philippines (PSE: ACEN) and is part of the Ayala Corporation, one of the largest conglomerates in Philippines, founded by the Ayala family in 1834. With its regional and multidisciplinary team, NEFIN offers comprehensive assessments and a full-suite of services to evaluate the ESG impact and commercial viability of projects through innovative approaches to technology under its unified energy management platform.

With a mission of “Achieving Carbon Neutrality for You”, NEFIN is committed to the global climate goals and aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of our client portfolios. NEFIN believes the future of the world is everyone’s responsibility and strives to redefine energy boundaries towards a sustainable future. Please refer to NEFIN’s website www.nefinco.com for more information and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nefin/.