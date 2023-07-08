Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case

By Sushil Kutty

The Gujarat High Court has said its piece on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case. It does not take genius to deduct that the judge does not hold a candle for the disqualified MP. Just like BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and recent BJP recruit Anil K Antony, both of who used to be slavish Rahul Gandhi acolytes but are now beyond glad at the prospect of a Rahul Gandhi-mukt Congress.

From the yearning for a Congress-mukt Bharat in 2014 to a Congress-mukt Opposition in 2019 and to now Rahul Gandhi-mukt Congress, the BJP could not have imagined that Rahul Gandhi’s at times loose tongue would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi safe passage to a possible third straight term. The Gujarat High Court judge all but branded Rahul Gandhi a serial defamer. Whoever thought the Gujarati would be thick as thieves!

The Congress is livid. Rahul Gandhi has one more shot at reversing the conviction and get out of the trap set by the BJP – approach the Supreme Court. And hopefully there wouldn’t be a grudge blocking the way. The BJP has welcomed the high court verdict, but the saffron party will be wary the Prime Minister would be facing a wounded Gir lion? Plus, there will be lots of sympathy coming Gandhi’s way.

The BJP’s next move will be to humiliate the Gandhi-scion further. It wants Rahul Gandhi to apologise. Without a Gandhi apology, it will be an incomplete Modi victory. The Gujarat High Court’s order has only whetted Modi and Shah’s appetite. It’s like there is something personal to the political in la affaire “get Rahul Gandhi out of Modi’s way”. The journalist who cracks this story will rate a Pulitzer!

In the meantime, nobody ask “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” Disqualifying Rahul Gandhi appears premeditated. Who would have thought an attempt would be made to ground the Gandhi surname with the “maximum” or “minimum” two years sentence? Bail was given, but what the hell! This is vendetta, pure and simple, what common folk call witch-hunt. And the witch-hunt continued, and is continuing. From trial court to sessions court to high court.

It’s an outstanding verdict to the BJP and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also to the entire lot of Modi surnames, which includes Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi who the Narendra Modi government cannot or does not want to get its hands on but the Gandhi surname is fair game. The question should be asked, will Nirav and Lalit Modi ever get convicted, and sentenced?

The Modi surname cannot hide behind the fig leaf of defamation. It’s about time the whole concept of criminal defamation got an indecent burial. The Congress will be hoping the top court makes an example of the Modi surname defamation case such that political parties do not ever make “defamation” grounds to remove political adversaries from the electoral fray. The apex court should examine defamation versus democracy and come to a proper conclusion.

Wondering if “all” and “other” Modi surnames were also “thieves” did not amount to targeting the entire “Modi caste”. It was simple and genuine inquiry. Any man with half a curious brain will wonder. Rahul Gandhi happened to say it aloud, what was the big deal? Rahul Gandhi was not the first to ask and wouldn’t be the last to wonder aloud.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha has deprived the electorate of Wayanad parliamentary constituency a voice inside and outside Parliament. Imagine the Monsoon session in the New Parliament and the entire Wayanad electorate stands disqualified, not Rahul Gandhi alone! If that isn’t a bigger crime than criminal defamation, what is? The people of Wayanad should go to court against this blatant discrimination.

And, right now, “Prachchhak” is a popular surname. Justice Prachchhak’s observation that it’s “no injustice to Gandhi if the conviction is not stayed” has caught the imagination of the Gujarati, especially that of the Gujarati Modi! Justice Hemant Prachchhak also took umbrage that Rahul Gandhi spoke damaging words against Veer Savarkar. The good justice is one judge to have on your side. Hopefully, his observations will be met by equally weighty observations from the Supreme Court. (IPA Service)

