Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry

HAINAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 28 October 2023 – From 12to 13October, a delegation from Hainan Province, organised by the Hainan Provincial Government, visited Denmark for a series business events to attract investment and talents. During the events, the first and currently the only special medical zone in China, the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone（Boao Hope City） was featured at the Hainan Free Trade Port Lecheng Denmark Promotion Conference, the delegation also took the opportunity to visit some local pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark, sharing opportunities and showcasing the aspirations to achieve win-win cooperation.

Representatives and officials from over 30 renowned international pharmaceutical and medical device companies, such as ALK from Denmark, the Nordic Life Science Partners ApS (NLSP), and the Danish Life Science Cluster, gathered to explore potential collaborations and shared goals in the medical sector between Denmark and the Hainan Free Trade Port at the Promotion Event. The discussions primarily focused on the emerging opportunities and future prospects for cooperation, as well as the specific areas of collaboration within the biopharmaceutical industry. Fruitful conversations were held with the Hainan delegation, fostering meaningful exchanges. The upcoming 2nd Boao International Conference on Real World Studies of Medical Products, scheduled for the end of October this year, also captured the interest of the attendees. It is estimated that approximately 800 experts, scholars, and executives from domestic and international pharmaceutical regulatory agencies, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies will participate in the conference.

On site of the Hainan Free Trade Port Promotion Event in Denmark



During the event, the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration, the Danish Life Science Cluster, and NLSP came together to sign a strategic cooperation agreement. The agreement aims to foster deeper collaboration in various areas such as healthcare, chronic disease prevention and management, telemedicine, digital health, as well as the introduction of innovative drugs and medical devices.

On the 13th October, the delegation visit some local pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark

On the following day, the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration, along with representatives from medical institutions in the zone, continued their investment and business activities in Denmark. They actively engaged in exchanges and established connections with Healthcare Denmark, ALK, and other innovative pharmaceutical companies and relevant institutions in Denmark, with the aim of advancing cooperation in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Officials from the Hainan Provincial Government acknowledged Denmark’s global reputation in the healthcare sector and highlighted the open environment for foreign trade and unique medical policies offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port that could bring benefits to the Boao Hope City. As the benefits and advantages provided by the policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port are gradually becoming evident and accessible and the business environment improves, both Denmark and Hainan can capitalise on their respective strengths to explore substantial opportunities for cooperation in the medical sector.

Representatives from Healthcare Denmark acknowledged the thriving development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, which presents multinational pharmaceutical companies with extensive growth prospects. They expressed their dedication to focusing on Hainan and the Boao Hope City, making the most of the distinctive policy benefits and strategic location offered by the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Boao Hope City. They also emphasised their intention to leverage their institutional connections to high-quality medical resources in Denmark to foster deeper cooperation and explore opportunities for development.

Boao Hope City

Hainan the Boao Hope City（http://en.lecityhn.com/） has capitalised on the benefits of the “pilot zone” policy and the collaboration with international pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It has forged strong partnerships with more than 170 companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors from over 20 countries and regions. This collaborative effort has facilitated the introduction of over 350 urgently needed imported medical devices for clinical use. Additionally, leveraging the Boao Hope City’s real-world evidence-based clinical evaluation, twelve products have successfully obtained registration in the domestic market. As a result, the Boao Hope City has emerged as the primary gateway for international innovative pharmaceutical and medical devices to expedite their entry into the Chinese market.

Moving forward, the Boao Hope City will further enhance its commitment to openness and cooperation. It will strengthen collaborations with global pharmaceutical companies and exceptional expert teams, constantly introducing high-quality medical resources and advanced pharmaceuticals into the technologies from around the world. The aim is to expedite the entry of international innovative Chinese market, ultimately benefiting the general public. These efforts will also contribute to positioning the Hainan Free Trade Port as a leading hub for medical innovation in China.

