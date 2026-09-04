Hanin Showcases Consumer Printing Portfolio at IFA Berlin 2026, Led by the Global Debut of the EQ3 Instant Camera

BERLIN, GERMANY– Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2026 – The global debut of the EQ3 takes center stage in Hanin’s consumer printing showcase at Booth H20-139 during IFA Berlin 2026.

For many instant-camera users, the ideal experience sits between two worlds: the emotional pull of a large physical print and the control to shape an image before it leaves the camera. The EQ3 brings those ideas together in a square-format hybrid instant camera designed for users seeking larger instant prints.

The EQ3 draws on more than two decades of Hanin’s experience in printing technology. Today, more than 400 R&D professionals support a growing portfolio of products serving users across more than 100 countries and regions.



Edit In Camera. Print Only What Is Worth Keeping.

The EQ3 offers customizable filters, image adjustment and in-camera collage creation. Users can refine images before printing, helping reduce wasted prints without sacrificing spontaneity.

Its larger square format suits portraits and everyday scenes, while dye-sublimation printing produces durable photos. A removable battery makes replacement easier and supports longer use.

“The moment can be spontaneous; the print should be intentional,”said Shaowei Song, General Manager of Hanin’s Consumer Electronics Division. “EQ3 gives people the freedom to create first, then keep the moments that matter in a larger square format.”

The display also includes the Z1, Z2, M3, M5S, M6 and M6 Pro, spanning ZINK ink-free and dye-sublimation printing. Selected models offer built-in displays, reprinting and Bluetooth connectivity for app-based printing.

From Creative Imaging to Everyday Printing

Beyond instant cameras, the portfolio includes photo printers for smartphone images, label makers for homes and small businesses, and portable A4 printers for documents beyond the desk.

Together, the categories connect creative expression with everyday use and create opportunities for retailers, distributors and technology partners.

Booth: H20-139

Date: September 4-8, 2026