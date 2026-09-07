AlarmSystemStore.com Earns Alarm.com Silver Premier Partner Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

More than 25 years after its founding, AlarmSystemStore.com continues to earn industry recognition, receiving Alarm.com’s Silver Premier Partner designation for the third consecutive year.

INDIANA, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – AlarmSystemStore.com, a security solutions provider founded in Columbus, Indiana, in 1997, has been recognized as an Alarm.com Silver Premier Partner for 2025, marking the third consecutive year the company has earned the distinction. The recognition reflects performance during the previous calendar year and highlights the company’s continued commitment to helping homeowners and businesses adopt smarter, more reliable security solutions.

A Nearly Three-Decade Success Story

When AlarmSystemStore.com was founded in 1997, the security industry looked very different. Traditional alarm systems relied heavily on landline communication, remote access was virtually nonexistent, and smart home technology had yet to enter the mainstream.

Over the past 28 years, the company has evolved alongside the industry—embracing alarm monitoring, cloud-based security, video surveillance, smart automation, and connected property management solutions. As an authorized dealer for DSC, Qolsys, Alarm.com, Honeywell, Resideo, Alula, Uplink Security, and a supporter of most other major brands, including 2Gig and GE Security, for its monitoring and interactive services, the company has built its reputation on selection, expertise, and value.

A Different Model: DIY and B2B, Without the Markup

Unlike traditional alarm companies, AlarmSystemStore.com caters to the do-it-yourself, direct-to-consumer, and direct business-to-business markets as a discount provider of professional-grade equipment and services.

Customers typically save more than 50% off the same equipment and services offered by traditional alarm companies. The company backs every sale with free technical support and offers a pre-programming and setup option for customers who prefer a more plug-and-play experience.

Three Consecutive Years of Recognition

The latest award marks a significant milestone for the company:

2023 Alarm.com Silver Premier Partner

2024 Alarm.com Silver Premier Partner

2025 Alarm.com Silver Premier Partner

Because each designation reflects the prior year’s performance, the three-year streak points to sustained engagement and consistent growth within the Alarm.com partner network.

“Alarm.com has quickly become our top recommended service for customers, surpassing all others. It’s truly a top-notch service, which is apparent from both their tremendous growth and our growth with them as a dealer. We are proud to be affiliated with them,” said Andy Bowman, President at AlarmSystemStore.com.

About Alarm.com and the Premier Partner Program

Alarm.com began offering cloud-based interactive security services and integrations with security hardware in 2002 and went public in 2015 — the same year AlarmSystemStore.com Store became an authorized dealer. Today, the platform offers a range of cloud-based services, including alarm system command and control, smart home automation, and video and access control, and currently serves more than 6 million active residential and commercial subscribers globally.

Alarm.com services are available only through authorized dealers such as AlarmSystemStore.com, who provide activation and ongoing service support for the end user. The Premier Partner Program recognizes dealers that demonstrate strong performance, customer engagement, and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences on the platform — placing AlarmSystemStore.com among a select group of recognized partners.

Looking Ahead

As security technology continues to evolve through artificial intelligence, video analytics, and connected devices, AlarmSystemStore.com remains focused on helping customers adopt solutions that are both effective and easy to manage — at a price that undercuts the traditional alarm model. The same principle that guided the company in 1997 still applies today: trusted guidance, professional-grade equipment, and long-term support, without the premium price tag.

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About AlarmSystemStore.com

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, AlarmSystemStore.com provides professional-grade security systems, smart home automation solutions, video surveillance products, and technical support for homeowners and businesses throughout the United States. The company specializes in helping customers design, install, and manage security solutions powered by industry-leading technology.