Helfie.ai offers quick, easy, accurate screening for Covid-19 via smartphone

Australian-based digital health brand, Helfie.ai is offering the public access to quick, easy, accurate remote screening for Covid-19 via their smartphone.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 12 May 2022 – Helfie.ai is ushering in a new era in healthcare, where artificial intelligence and medical science combine to make it possible for anyone to check for Covid-19 symptoms and immediately know if they need further testing.

Take a selfie; stay healthy

“Helfie.ai makes checking for Covid-19 as convenient and straightforward as taking a selfie and as instant and inexpensive as sending a text message,” explains George Tomeski, cofounder of Helfie..

“We’re on a mission to provide anytime, anywhere screening for Covid and Covid-like illnesses that is affordable for everyone, bio-safe​, and can help people instantly know whether or not they should go get a RAT or PCR test.

Helfie’s Covid Ai bot, Cai,has been trained on over 48,000+ coughs to ensure that it can automatically detect and recommend treatment for coughs.

“As you cough, Cai assesses your lung health, analyses the sounds in your cough, and maps your cough’s energy. Coupled with your answers to three basic questions, Cai can identify your Covid risk in under a minute with 95% accuracy,” continues George.

A new era in healthcare

As the Covid-19 pandemic is becoming more rampant in places like China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan, Helfie is able to offer a way to instantly screen and diagnose for Covid-19.​

“We set out to offer a better, faster, cheaper, and more sustainable way to detect and manage Covid risk, helping to save lives, prevent suffering, and cut healthcare costs for populations and governments worldwide. By combining the data mined from our expert partners – universities, specialists, researchers, healthcare providers, and corporates – with artificial intelligence, we have succeeded in our goal of delivering affordable, accurate, and convenient Covid screening,” concludes George.

Conclusion

Helfie.ai is an Australian-based digital health brand dedicated to providing populations across the globe with green, affordable, anytime, anywhere screening for Covid and Covid-like illnesses via their smartphone. Helfie.ai is ushering in a new era in healthcare, where artificial intelligence and medical science combine to make it quick, easy, and convenient for anyone to check for Covid symptoms and instantly know if they need further testing.