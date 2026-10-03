Transforming QS Practice in a New Era: Integrating Digital Construction, Collaborative Contracting and Payment Security

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 October 2026 – The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026 (the Conference) today at the CIC-Zero Carbon Park.

This year’s theme, “Transforming QS Practice in a New Era: Integrating Digital Construction, Collaborative Contracting and Payment Security”, reflects the evolving role of Quantity Surveyors during a time of economic restructuring.

The Conference brought together around 200 participants both in person and online, including government officials, industry leaders, professionals, academics, and young practitioners.

Mr LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) for Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, attended as the Guest of Honour and delivered a keynote speech.

Quantity Surveyors are trained professionals with expert knowledge of construction costs and contracts who play a crucial role throughout the project development cycle, from investment feasibility studies and procurement strategy to commercial governance, contract administration, and dispute management. The seminar aims to explore how, amidst the ever-changing landscape of the digital revolution and the implementation of new legislation, quantity surveyors can evolve from their traditional roles in contract and cost management into enablers who drive successful value creation in construction projects.

Mr. LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, said: “The theme of this year’s conference is both timely and visionary. The Conference serves as a strategic platform for surveying practitioners and professionals to exchange insights, explore best practices, and formulate a collective vision for the future of the surveying profession. The insights and best practices generated will not only contribute in advancing the role of surveying profession in the new era, but also reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leader in construction excellence.”

The conference featured 20 distinguished speakers from Hong Kong Government bureaux and departments, the private sector, academia, professional institutions, and law firms to share their insights and best practices in the quantity surveying field. Through thought-provoking discussions, the event not only enhanced participants’ technical knowledge but also catalyzed long-term cross-sector collaboration, empowering the industry to continuously deliver highly efficient and resilient built assets in the future.”

Sr WAN Wai Ming, Tony, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, noted in his welcome speech, “As the construction landscape undergoes profound shifts, quantity surveyors are evolving from traditional cost guardians into strategic value architects. Under this year’s theme, we gather to explore emerging challenges, tackle critical issues, and seize new opportunities. Together, we redefine our professional identity, share actionable insights, and shape a forward-looking roadmap for the quantity surveying industry in Hong Kong.”

Sr TING Yuen Chun, Eric, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, acknowledged that the built environment is facing increasingly complex social and economic pressures. He emphasised that these challenges serve as an important reminder that, while technology is a vital enabler of progress, built-environment professionals must continue to apply their expertise and professional judgement, while strengthening collaboration across disciplines, to navigate change and deliver sustainable value to society.

Sr WONG Kin Yan, Winnie, Organising Committee Chair of the Conference stated in her closing remarks, “Developments in Collaborative Contracting, Digital Construction, and Payment Security present an opportunity for our profession to evolve beyond traditional cost management.

Today’s quantity surveyors are increasingly called upon to serve as trusted advisers, driving collaboration, leading digital transformation, and championing transparency and fairness across the entire project lifecycle. By embracing these changes, we can continue to play a pivotal role in delivering sustainable, resilient and high-performing built assets for our community.”

List of Speakers (in order of presentation delivery)

Keynote Speech by Guest of Honour

Mr LAU Chun Kit, Ricky, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG

Session 1: Collaborative Contracting

Mr LEUNG Lap Ki, Francis, Team Leader (Trade & Procurement), Development Bureau, HKSARG Sr CHOI Wing Chung, Hayman, Project Strategy and Delivery Leader (Asia), Mott MacDonald Hong Kong Limited Ir LEUNG Cheuk Lun, NEC Strategic Advisor, Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSARG Ir WANG Yan Hua, Chairman and Managing Director, China Road and Bridge Corporation (Hong Kong) Sr Yau Wan Fong, Deputy Director, WT Partnership (HK) Limited

Session 2: Digital Construction

Mr WU Jin Ying, Technical Officer, Glodon (Hong Kong) Software Limited Mr Elvis LI, CEO, isBIM Limited Ir NG Chun Keung, CEO, dRoW Limited Mr Put HUI, Senior Digital Transformation Lead, Innovative Technology, Gammon Construction Limited Mr Ronald CHAN, Head of Sustainability for APAC, Currie & Brown Sr Sunny CHOI, Chairman of Digitalisation Sub-committee, Quantity Surveying Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors; Past Chairman of Quantity Surveying Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (2021-2023) Sr Dr Paul HO, Past Chairman of Quantity Surveying Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (2005-2006)

Session 3: Payment Security

Sr Tommy CHAN, Executive Director, Arcadis Hong Kong Limited Cr Sr Ir ZA Wai Gin, Tony, Executive Director, Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. Sr Hinson CHEUNG, Partner, Pinsent Masons Sr Terry CHAK, Director of North Asia Region, Rider Levett Bucknall Limited Sr TT CHEUNG, BBS, JP, Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr CHONG Lui Chuen, Executive Committee Member, CSHK Professional Committee Mr Eric CHUNG, Barrister-at-Law, Pacific Chambers Sr Prof LEUNG Hing Fung, Professor and Head, Department of Law and Business, Hong Kong Shue Yan University; Adjunct Professor, Department of Real Estate and Construction, University of Hong Kong; Barrister-at-law, Arbitrator and Mediator

List of speakers and topics are downloadable here

Conference booklet is downloadable here

High-resolution event photos are downloadable here

Photo Caption:

001 Mr Ricky LAU, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG, was invited as the Guest of Honour. 002 Sr Tony WAN, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, delivered the welcome speech. 003 Sr Eric TING, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division, delivered the opening speech. 004 Mr LEUNG Lap Ki, Francis, Team Leader (Trade & Procurement), Development Bureau, HKSARG, delivered a keynote speech. 005 Ir LEUNG Cheuk Lun, NEC Strategic Advisor, Civil Engineering and Development Department, HKSARG, delivered a speech. 006 The event received extensive support from the government and industry. Second Row: From left to right: Dr Ada TSANG, Lecturer, Department of Construction and Quality Management, Hong Kong Metropolitan University; Cr Amanda WONG, Council Member, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers; Ar Stephen HO, Honorary Secretary, The Hong Kong Institute of Architects; Prof Ling Kar-kan, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society; Mr Kelvin NG, Assistant Director/Technical, Highways Department; Sr Andrew LAM, Assistant Director (Project) 2, Housing Department, HKSARG; Sr Winnie WONG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026; Sr Tony WAN, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors; Mr Ricky LAU, JP, Permanent Secretary for Development (Works), Development Bureau, HKSARG; Sr Eric TING, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division; Mr Arthur LEE, Deputy Director/Regulatory Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG; Mr Samson LAM, Assistant Director/Sewage Services, Drainage Services Department, HKSARG; Ir Prof Thomas HO, JP, Chairman, Construction Industry Council; Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman, The Association of Consultant Quantity Surveyors; Ir Prof Michael YAM, Head of Department and Professor, Department of Construction Management and Intelligence, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Sr Renee CHAN, Senior Lecturer, Department of Design and Architecture, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong First Row: Past Presidents of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, Executive Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, and Council Member of the Quantity Surveying Division, the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors 007 Sr Winnie WONG, Organising Committee Chair of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2026, delivered closing remarks. 008 The Conference gathered around 200 industry professionals, participating in person and online.

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About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 30 September 2026, the number of members reached 11248, of which 8301 (FHKIS: 579, MHKIS: 7722) were corporate members, 49 were associate members and 2898 were probationers and students.

HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.

We have an established presence in the international arenas, have overseas connections, and have entered into reciprocal agreements with professional surveying and valuation institutes in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mainland China recognizing the counterpart’s member’s qualifications. In addition, HKIS is a member of various leading international surveying organisations.