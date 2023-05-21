logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachHKU Researchers Receive Prestigious Awards in the Field of Chemistry
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
3 seen
0 Comments

HKU Researchers Receive Prestigious Awards in the Field of Chemistry

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 May 2023 – The University of Hong Kong (HKU) is pleased to announce that two of the University’s esteemed researchers, Professor Vivian Yam and Professor Xuechen Li, have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the field of chemistry.
Professor Xuechen Li (left) and Professor Vivian Yam (right) have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the field of chemistry.
Professor Xuechen Li (left) and Professor Vivian Yam (right) have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the field of chemistry.

Professor Vivian Yam, who holds the Philip Wong Wilson Wong Professorship in Chemistry and Energy at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), has been named the recipient of the 2023-24 Bailar Medal by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Professor Yam received the award for her outstanding contributions to the rational design and synthesis of new luminescent metal complexes, as well as her achievements in fundamental research in inorganic and coordination chemistry. She is the first Asian and Chinese scientist to receive the Bailar Medal, which recognises excellence in the field of inorganic chemistry.

“I am humbled and honoured to be the first Asian inorganic chemist to be awarded the Bailar Medal that has a long history of over 50 years, and to be following the footsteps of giants in the field of inorganic and coordination chemistry. I wish to thank the University of Hong Kong for the support and encouragement throughout the years,” said Professor Yam.

Established in 1972, the Bailar Medal, named in honour of Professor John Christian Bailar, Jr., known as the father of American coordination chemistry and former faculty member at the University of Illinois, is a highly prestigious award that recognises outstanding contributions to inorganic chemistry research. For over half a century, this prestigious award has been presented to chemists who have made outstanding contributions to the fields of inorganic and coordination chemistry globally. In the past, all 48 recipients of the Bailar Medal have been mainly from Europe and the United States, including four Nobel laureates in Chemistry.

Professor Xuechen Li of the Department of Chemistry has been honoured with the Contribution Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry by the Chinese Chemical Society (CCS). The prestigious award recognises his pioneering contribution in precision chemical synthesis, chemical biology, and the development of therapeutic glycoconjugates of glycoproteins and bacterial complex carbohydrates. Professor Li pioneered the development of Serine/Threonine ligation, which has been widely used for generating homogeneous glycopeptides and glycoproteins. They have also broken the bottleneck of the synthesis and glycosylation of bacterial pseudaminic acid, which was previously unsolved for 20 years.

The Contribution Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry is a prestigious honour that rewards outstanding achievements in the field and promotes its development. It aims to recognise scholars who have made systematic and innovative research contributions in carbohydrate chemistry and have made outstanding contributions to the development of the discipline. The award is presented every two years, with one to two recipients each time, and candidates are recommended and nominated by professional committee members.

Professor Li expresses his deep appreciation to the CCS for this prestigious award. ‘I am both humbled and honored to receive the Contribution Award,’ says Professor Li. ‘The field of carbohydrate chemistry is incredibly fascinating, with numerous challenges and opportunities. I am grateful for the chance to contribute to its advancement and will continue to work tirelessly to make significant breakthroughs in this area.’

More information about Professor Vivian Yam’s Lab:
https://chemistry.hku.hk/wwyam/

More information about the research group of Professor Xuechen Li:
https://chemistry.hku.hk/staff/xcli/XCLiGroup/index.html

Hashtag: #HKU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Karnataka Shows Bipolar Contests Enabler Of Opposition Victory // Kiren Rijiju’s Removal From Law Ministry Indicates PM’s Late Bid To Woo Judiciary // LEGOLAND® School Challenge 2023 Opens to ASEAN Countries, Calls for Students to Build Cities of The Future // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 21 May 2023 // US Debt Ceiling Programme Of President Joe Biden Is Beset With Contradictions // Karnataka swearing in to be stage for opposition unity // Secured Lending Application Selected for HKMA’s Inaugural e-HKD Pilot Programme for Retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Assessment // Epicor Puts AI-Enabled Insights to Work for the Make, Move, and Sell Economy // Another Great Opportunity For Black Money Holders For Laundering // Shopee Launches Brand Protection Partnership (BPP) Initiative, Strengthening IP Protection in Collaboration with Leading Brands and Rights Holders // Blue Bottle Coffee Perfects The At-Home Iced Latte With The Introduction Of Craft Instant Espresso // India Denounced For Blocking Independent Trade Unions At G20 Meetings // Centre brings ordinance to sidestep SC verdict on Delhi // Johnson Electric reports results for the year ended 31 March 2023 // DHL Global Forwarding expands its green footprint with the deployment of four electric vehicles in Shanghai // China opposes G20 meeting in Kashmir; Saudi, Turkey stay off //