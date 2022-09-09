Hollyland to Announce New Wireless Transmission System and Transceiving Monitor in Thailand

Get hands-on with the new Mars M1 and Mars 4K in Amsterdam at IBC 2022

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 September 2022 – Hollyland will be announcing and showcasing the new Mars 4K UHD wireless video transmission system, plus the new Mars M1 transceiving monitor at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam from September 9-12, 2022. The Mars M1 transceiving monitor lets you use fewer devices for greater efficiency, by functioning as an all-in-one wireless transmitter, receiver, and monitor solution. Alongside it at IBC2022 will be Hollyland’s new Mars 4K wireless video transmission system, which combines high performance and upgraded user experience at an affordable price.

“Device simplification and experience upgrade are the core topic of the year for Hollyland’s product design, and Mars 4K and Mars M1 are significant fruits just right, for their effective improving the user experience by requiring fewer devices, more simplified deployment, and higher flexibility. Hollyland is increasingly focused on practising the concept of making professional shooting accessible everywhere and every one by higher integration and lighter weight in product development and design.” said Mr. Chris, the Product Director of Hollyland.

Mars 4K Wireless Video Transmission System

Hollyland’s Mars 4K wireless video transmission system supports 4K UHD video transmission at 30fps for the discerning videographer looking for high-resolution production capability. Its HDMI supports up to 3840×2160 30p, and is also compatible with 1080p and 720p formats. Mars 4K also supports decimal-point frame rates input from SDI such as 23.98, 29.97, 59.94, and output from the receiver’s HDMI and SDI out port. Its upgraded dual-core codec chip is capable of a data rate ranging from 8 Mbps to 20 Mbps, with 12 Mbps as the default. This new product offers 450ft (150m) LOS range, and latency of 0.06s.

The Mars 4K features superior corrosion and wear resistance for outstanding durability. The well-thought-out design optimises operational functionality for fast configurations with disassembly-free, bullet-styled antennas attached. Power supply options include DC, batteries and USB-C chargers.

Mars M1 Wireless Transceiving Monitor

The Mars M1 is an all-in-one transmitter, receiver, and low-latency monitor solution. The bright 5.5-inch touch LCD screen supports Rec. 709 Color Gamut, professional color calibration, color temperature adjustment, and comes with five 3D-LUT preset files. This new product offers 450ft (150m) LOS range, and latency of 0.08s. It features a color LCD and a new user-friendly UI design.

In addition, the Mars M1 supports 4K/30fps HDMI input and output, SDI input, and DC power out for external devices, plus a USB-C interface for expanded connectivity and compatibility. Auxiliary functions include 4x zoom, focus assist, exposure assist, and waveform display. The Mars M1 can be used with Hollyland’s Mars 4K, Mars 300 Pro, Mars 400s Pro, and the future Mars Pro/4k series.

Pricing and availability

Where to buy: Mars 4K and Mars M1

Mars 4K 1TX and 1RX: USD$699

Mars M1: USD$549

About Hollyland Technology

Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Hollyland’ or ‘Hollyland Technology’) empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom solutions – since 2013.

Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and so on. Our products have consistently met production and communication requirements of varying sizes and complexity. For more information, visit www.hollyland-tech.com, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.