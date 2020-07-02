Home Appliances Manufacturer Ariston Channel Singapore Teams up With Social Enterprises to Boost Community Morale

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 July 2020 – In times of uncertainty, businesses must collaborate with social enterprises to support communities and tackle alarming societal issues.

Home appliances manufacturer Ariston wasted no time in joining hands with 2 Singapore-based social enterprises.

Earlier this year, they collaborated with North East Heart Bakers to organise Heart Bakers Season 5 as well as Super Farmers to promote ideas of self-care with technology-backed home solutions and online resources.

The Road to Collaboration

Strict health measures amidst the age of digitisation have persuaded most to stay at home and turn to the internet for self-entertainment. However, the lack of regular social interaction has brought significant challenges to individual morale and community identity.

For Ariston, empowering individuals at home and creating a community identity extended far beyond providing them with technology-backed home solutions. Instead, it involves helping individuals in similar circumstances overcome various everyday challenges with technology and resources as well as facilitating a community based on shared experiences and progress.

Giving Home-based Businesses & Homemakers an Edge

Earlier this year, Ariston partnered with North East Heart Bakers – a local initiative by the North East Community Development Council (CDC) that gives stay-at-home mothers from low-income families the opportunity to start their own business.

The global manufacturer organized a hands-on cookie baking tutorial from Celebrity Chef Siti Matsura for the home bakers and were treated to a crash course about using the ovens to get the most succulent baked goods.

All participants also had the opportunity for a hands-on experience with the Ariston electric ovens. These ovens are equipped with Multiflow technology that cooks all ingredients evenly, a unique Cook3 function that allows 3 dishes to be cooked all at once as well as 28 unique pre-set recipes for a family meal.

The ovens also incorporate an integrated superior cleaning performance which gives all users a fuss-free experience even with heavy duty cooking.

To top it off, Ariston awarded 3 complimentary table top microwave s to the home bakers who clocked the most number of baking hours.

The Ariston team aspires to continue instilling confidence amongst home-based businesses and homemakers with their technology-backed solutions.

In addition to their smart ovens, they also unveiled a line of anti-allergy laundry solutions backed by ActiveCare technology which keeps all fabric in shipshape while offering added benefits such as a steam hygiene function that helps to remove up to 99.9% of bacteria.

These appliances keep all laundry fresh, bacteria-free and crease-free even after washing and drying. Home-based business owners can easily load their dirty laundry and delegate more time to manage inbound orders and grow their home business.

Likewise, homemakers can attend to their families and manage other household chores while waiting for the laundry to be done.

Boosting Health Awareness with Mindful Eating at Home

Leading a healthy lifestyle not only involves healthy exercise, but it also incorporates sticking to a nutritious diet and having educational resources.

In the age where videos lead the charge for online content consumption, businesses like Ariston must tap on these channels to promote ideas of healthy living.

To promote health awareness amongst communities, Ariston also teamed up with health and wellness social enterprise Super Farmers to broadcast fuss-free ways to prepare healthy and delicious dishes with Ariston appliances.

The videos also illustrate key features of the appliances like the Multiple Recipes functions to persuade more individuals to explore different culinary cultures in the comfort of their own homes.

For Ariston, healthy eating also means eating fresh foods. They launched the new Active Dual Fresh Side by Side refrigerator, a technology-backed fridge that comes with its one-of-a-kind ActiveFresh technology that prolongs the freshness of all groceries to retain its maximum nutrients.

In providing communities with ample access to smart solutions and educational resources, Ariston keeps conversations about wellness and health going.

Collaboration for the Greater Good

Even as global events continue to shape the way individuals work and live at home, Ariston stands by their mission.

“At Ariston, we know there is no great result without care and passion behind it. Quite simply, our mission for over 100 years has been to make your life at home easier. That’s why we help you to care for what you love most. Thanks to our intelligent technology and innovative features, our appliances take care of you so you can take care of the things you love most.”

Ariston seeks to help their consumers and employees improve life at home in these times of uncertainty.

Even as societies move into the post-pandemic world, Ariston seeks to do its part in contributing to individual and community empowerment.

By consistently reminding individuals about the importance of making time for self-care, Ariston aspires to continue joining forces with other like-minded social enterprises to energise communities across the globe.

