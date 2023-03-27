Honduras Giving Recognition To Communist China Is A Major Event In Latin America

By Satyaki Chakraborty

The decision announced by the Honduras Government on Saturday recognizing the People’s Republic of China as the only China and snapping all diplomatic ties with Taiwan signals the emergence of independent foreign policy by the left wing regime elected only early last year after decades of domination by the pro- American political parties in the country. The decision has also enthused the other pink regimes of the continent which have been under US pressure and threats to opt for measures suiting the interests of the respective countries.

Honduras has ended its decades-long diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favour of ties with China, prompting Taipei to accuse Beijing of using “coercion and intimidation” to lure its few remaining allies. Taiwan which has been in a war of attrition with Communist China for the last two years, is jilted at this development as this might have its impact on some of the thirteen other countries who still maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The statement of the Honduras foreign was unambiguous. It said “the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory’. At a time when China is engaged in a confrontation with both Taiwan and its protector USA, this strong decision by the Honduras which belongs to the backyard of the United States and earlier considered as the US dominated zone, this action on the foreign policy front, has also given a jolt to the Biden administration.

China and Taiwan have been locked in a battle for diplomatic recognition since the two sides split amid civil war in 1949, with Beijing spending billions to win recognition for its “One China” policy. China views Taiwan as one of its provinces with no right to state-to-state ties, a view the elected government in Taipei strongly disputes.

Honduras’s ending of ties with Taiwan had been long expected after the Honduran foreign minister travelled to China last week and President Xiomara Castro said her government would start ties with Beijing. Shortly after Honduras’s announcement, China announced it was opening ties with Tegucigalpa. “China and Honduras just established diplomatic relations,” tweeted Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the switch was “part of a series of China’s coercion and intimidation”. “China has suppressed the international space of [Taiwan] for a long time, unilaterally endangering regional peace and stability,” read a statement from her office. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu meanwhile said Taipei would close its embassy in Honduras and withdraw its ambassador there. Wu said Castro, who took office early last year, and her government had “always had illusions” about China.

“The foreign ministry and embassy grasped the relevant information and handled it carefully. However, the Castro government also asked us for billions of dollars in huge economic assistance and compared prices for assistance programmes provided by Taiwan and China,” Wu said. Neither the Chinese nor the Honduran statements made mention of aid. Wu added that the Honduran foreign minister wrote to Taiwan on March 13, the day before Castro’s original announcement, demanding a total of $2.45bn in aid, including the construction of a hospital and a dam and debt forgiveness. “It felt like what they wanted was money, not a hospital,” Wu said.

Honduras Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina told Reuters last week the $2.5bn figure was “not a donation”, but rather “a negotiated refinancing mechanism”. Honduras is the ninth diplomatic ally that Taipei has lost to Beijing since Tsai first took office in May 2016.

Taiwan still has ties with Belize, Guatemala and Paraguay in Latin America, and Vatican City. Most of its remaining partners are island nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, in southern Africa. Despite China’s campaign of isolation, Taiwan retains informal ties with more than 100 other countries, most notably the United States. India recognized China soon after the communist regime took over in 1949 but the recent deteriorating relations between China and India have led India to improve trade relations with Taiwan.

The US State Department said while the Honduran action was a sovereign decision, it was important to note China “often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic recognition that ultimately remain unfulfilled”. “Regardless of Honduras’ decision, the United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan,” it said in a statement.

As of now, many steps have been taken by the pink regimes in the Latin American region to collaborate among themselves to foster both political and economic relations. Mexico president Obrador and the Brazil president Lula are taking lead in giving a pro-people direction to the policies of the Latin American regimes. The Honduras Government’s action will only strengthen the process of building a strong independent Latin American region. (IPA Service)

The post Honduras Giving Recognition To Communist China Is A Major Event In Latin America first appeared on IPA Newspack.