Hong Kong Design Centre Welcomes the Additional Resources to Foster the Development of Hong Kong into an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange in 2023-24 Budget Address

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) strongly supports the 2023-24 Budget Address delivered by the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan, on fostering the development of Hong Kong into an East-meets-West Centre for international cultural exchange, in particular the injection of additional resources into the CreateSmart Initiative to support the creative industries for encouraging more cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration on creative and cultural programmes.

HKDC Chairman, Prof. Eric Yim, remarked, ‘The unleash of the design power in Hong Kong could help enhance the competitiveness and better fulfil our key roles under the 14th Five-Year Plan. Taking advantage of these immense opportunities, HKDC will strengthen our mission of raising Hong Kong’s position as an international design centre in Asia through signature events like Business of Design Week (BODW) and other programmes. We will continue to work closely with different partners and stakeholders to strengthen the creative industries and foster the continuous growth of the design economy.’

Hong Kong’s positioning as an East‑meets‑West centre for international cultural exchange has been laid out clearly as one of the major directions for Hong Kong and its crucial roles in national development, in accordance with the 14th Five-Year Plan. In fulfilling this role, HKDC believes a comprehensive blueprint for fostering the development of the Design Industry and Economy including nurturing a diverse talent pool, enriching arts, cultural and creative content as well as upgrading cultural infrastructure is crucial not only to bring significant cultural values to Hong Kong but also make the design industry become a main driver of economic and environmental values to the wider economy and community.

HKDC welcomes the additional resources for the CreateSmart Initiative and funding support to be provided to implement the flagship events and incubation programmes. Business of Design Week (BODW), HKDC’s annual flagship event since 2002, Design Incubation Programme (DIP) and Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) serve the roles in facilitating creative exchanges and showcasing Hong Kong and Mainland talents to the rest of the world as well as nurturing the design talents.

About Hong Kong Design Centre

A non-governmental organisation registered in 2001 and established in 2002, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Learn more about us at www.hkdesigncentre.org.