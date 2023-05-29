logo
Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed; Khaled bin Mohamed on Al Maktoum wedding // Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem // UAE's International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners international acclaim // UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalation between Serbia and Kosovo // High-level UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to enhance bilateral cooperation and sign Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement // s/ash, New 5G Mobile Service and Lifestyle Brand debut // 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Crown Prince of Sharjah on Al Maktoum wedding // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed, on Al Maktoum wedding // IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation // Hong Kong Life Announces the Sponsorship of a Local Movie, "Everyphone Everywhere" // Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt // ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad // Opposition slams Delhi Police 'manhandling' wrestlers // TCL Introduces New Mini LED QLED TVs, Soundbars and Smart Home Devices, Delivering Immersive Entertainment and Innovative Domestic Solutions to Audiences in Asia-Pacific // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 29 May 2023 // Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair // Stalin bats for bullet train service in India // OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership // Remembering Tina Turner, The Unapologetic Queen Of Rock And Roll //
Hong Kong Life Announces the Sponsorship of a Local Movie, "Everyphone Everywhere"
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Hong Kong Life Announces the Sponsorship of a Local Movie, "Everyphone Everywhere"

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 May 2023 – Hong Kong Life announces the sponsorship of a local movie, “Everyphone Everywhere” (“the movie”). The movie is directed by Amos WHY, the director of the movie “Far Far Away”, which won a lot of praise last year. The movie was also screened at the 25th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. The production team acts as pioneer to release the movie in a cross-sector way, by a combination of “Movie Preview + Music Concert” in Hong Kong on 22 June 2023 (Tuen Ng Festival).

In the movie, the three main characters each experienced an extraordinary day caused by their smartphones, and finally realised new meaning in life, and at the same time keep their promise which was made 25 years ago.

The central idea of the movie is similar to the belief of Hong Kong Life – Keeping Our Promise. Hong Kong Life always keeps our commitment and our people-oriented belief to every customer, despite of generational changes, and provides our customers with the greatest support and helps them to build a fruitful future.

Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, “Hong Kong Life is delighted to become the sponsor of ‘Everyphone Everywhere’, to make contribution to the development of local movies, culture and art in Hong Kong. The movie is about smartphone, and the stories are about the invariable commitment made 25 years ago among the 3 characters despite of generational changes, which perfectly matches with Hong Kong Life’s commitment on providing protection and services to our customers. Rooted in Hong Kong for 22 years, Hong Kong Life has been dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance products & quality services to customers, and walking together with our customer to face different opportunities and challenges along their life journeys. To get closer with customers, we have been devoting more resources on digital services area in recent years, such as developing mobile app, online client corner and insurance application services, ‘iAM Smart’ login service and ‘MediEasy’ Outpatient Service, etc. for customers to enjoy more convenient and personalised services. In conjunction with the promotion of the movie, Hong Kong Life will also launch a series of related promotions and games. Please stay tuned to Hong Kong Life’s Facebook page.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (“Hong Kong Life”) was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang Bank and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we provide a comprehensive range of insurance products and services.

