Hoshay Food: Yummy Plant-Based Meals For Every Taste Bud

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 July 2022 – Going plant-based does not mean one has to be content with boring and bland food choices, especially with the multitude of offerings that are leading Asian plant-based food manufacturer Hoshay Food has developed.

With more consumers opting for plant-based meals, there is an ever-increasing demand for more choices. From pizzas and burgers to noodles, sushi and curries, Hoshay Food has got it all covered.

Backed by its 26 years of manufacturing experience and state-of-the-art production technology, Hoshay has developed a wide range of nutritious and mouth-watering offerings that have caught the eye of many reputable food establishments.

Well-known eateries that have discerning taste and quality, like Jollibean, Tonichi Tsukemen, Canopy, The Mason Table and Ola Beach Bar, to name a few, have all come to count on Hoshay to cater to their clienteles’ plant-based cravings. While you can find Hoshay’s Tomato Mushroom Meatball at both Jollibean and Canopy, the latter also offers Hoshay’s Mushroom Burger and Crispy Fried Chicken. And if you pop by Lean Bento, they carry a good range of plant-based offerings from Meatball Rice Bento to Unagi Croissant Box.

Hoshay’s multitude of offerings is so broad that it has allowed each of these eateries to incorporate the most fitting dishes into their unique menus. Besides catering to a wide range of taste buds, these minimally-processed plant-based foods are made of ingredients that are rich in nutrition, such as tofu skin and shiitake mushrooms.

“Our commitment to providing a more ethical and more sustainable food alternative has led us to make this promise to our customers, that everything we offer on our plant-based menus now and in future are vegan, high in soy protein, source of highly-digestible plant-based protein, 0mg Cholesterol, free of animal hormones, MSG free, peanut and sesame free,” says Chris Ooi, CEO of Hoshay Food.

For foodies who prefer to dine at home, Hoshay has 12 Italian, Japanese, Thai, Indian and Western recipes. This array of delicious Grab & Go meals can be ready in a wink, saving all that hassle. These convenient and easy-to-prepare meals will soon be available in supermarkets and online stores.

The appeal and versatility of Hoshay’s food range was put to the ultimate test recently, at an event with European restaurant Mason Table. VIP guests were treated to a specially curated menu where they enjoyed a fine-dining experience in a great environment. When paired with the right atmosphere and accompanying beverages, the choice menu of Hoshay Crispy Fried Chicken with mixed salad, Don Unagi, Potato Dumpling Stuffed Mushroom Meatballs and Matcha Mousse Cake simply blew the guests away.

Our VIP diners were amazed at the flavourfulness of Hoshay’s meat-free food selection and even more so with the health aspects and difference it is making by reducing the environmental impact through their plant-based foods.

