U.K. Tory Party Leaders' Ties With Controversial Terror Funder Businessman Exposed // Cong in a fix over stand towards Uniform Civil Code // ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of determination // Tanoto Foundation Highlights Need to Catalyse Funding to Address Social Challenges // Tripura Economy Gets Big Boost Following Trade Expansion With Bangladesh // Opposition says BJP's 'washing machine' in action // COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor International President // Bihar minister's brother joins BJP, accuses Lalu of total failure // RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project // NTT takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to edge of innovation with enhanced technology solutions // Bureaucrats 'overturning' Delhi CM's decisions // SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world's publishing industry // Syfe appoints new Head of Hong Kong and Head of Investments to accelerate the development of its all-in-one digital investment platform // Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region – "Happy Today And Old Days" Carnival Launch Ceremony // Wisdom Professional Achieves Over HKD 3 billion Accumulated Approved Loan Value for Enterprises in Hong Kong and Establishes Its Leading Edges with Multiple Award Wins // Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm International Poetry competition // UAE calls for calm in France // Nearly Matching Its Value To Indian GDP, Apple Elevates Country As Future Growth Partner // HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision // UAE calls on international community to address root causes of intolerance and extremism during UN Counter-Terrorism Week //
HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision
India
HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision

uniform civil code 168827710016x9 1

Uniform Civil Code Updates: Sticking to its stand that uniform civil code (UCC) is undesirable at this stage, the Congress on Saturday decided to wait for the next move of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the issue and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on UCC comes up.

“When there’s a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is the law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

Congress’s move came after it publicly denounce the Law Commission’s decision to again examine the UCC on a reference made by the Law Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent pitch on the issue later. The party alleged the Law Commission’s latest attempt to seek fresh public opinion on UCC represents the Narendra Modi government’s desperation for continuing with its agenda of polarisation and diversion from its failures.

The grand old party’s top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting on Saturday where it was decided UCC will be among the party’s main issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The congress is also planning to base its argument against UCC during Monday’s Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on the consultation paper issued by the Law Commission in 2018, in which it said that such a code is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”, Deccan Herald reported quoting the source.

The debate over the UCC was initiated after the Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process over the issue by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

With inputs from News18

The post HP Cong leader backs UCC despite pending party decision first appeared on IPA Newspack.

