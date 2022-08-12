HyD holds “Building and Maintaining Highway Infrastructure through Innovation in Highways Department” exhibition in celebration of HKSAR 25th anniversary

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 August 2022 – To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Highways Department (HyD) is holding “Building and Maintaining Highway Infrastructure through Innovation in Highways Department” exhibition from today (August 12) to August 21. Members of the public are invited to visit.

“The main theme of the exhibition is ‘Road Construction and Maintenance – Unleash The Power of Innovation’. Through real-life examples of the HyD’s work, visitors can learn more about the department’s innovation initiatives. These include the “Roadbot 2″ being the world’s first intelligent robot system with full cognitive abilities in understanding its surroundings for placing and collecting traffic cones and lanterns, which enhances safety of workers carrying out road works; drone-based remote sensing technologies for monitoring tree health conditions, which help to enhance the overall landscape quality across Hong Kong’s road network; the first high-precision mobile laser scanning and imagery system adopted by the Government for the territory-wide surveying work; and the leading-edge building information modelling technology for managing the whole construction project cycle holistically,” a spokesman for the HyD said.

A highlight of the exhibition is the 270-degree panoramic view “Immersive Hall”, which offers a first-hand and fully immersive experience for visitors to understand more about the planning, design, construction and maintenance of Hong Kong’s public road network. In addition, informative panels, interesting interactive question-and-answer games with gifts and photo-taking booth are available for visitors to get a deeper understanding of the HyD’s daily work.

Details of the exhibition:

Date: August 12 to 21

Time: 11am to 9pm

Venue: Event Hall, UG/F, Olympian City 1, West Kowloon

