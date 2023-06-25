Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 June 2023 – The University of Hong Kong is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang, a distinguished legal luminary and one of the most respected mentors at the University.

Sir Ti Liang served as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong from 1994 to 2001. He was also Council Chairman of the University from 1985 to 2001 and an honorary lecturer in the Faculty of Law. Throughout his life, Sir Ti Liang maintained strong connections with the University, reflecting his deep commitment to higher education and the advancement of knowledge.

Above all, Sir Ti Liang was the first ethnic Chinese judge to hold the top post of Chief Justice, who played a pivotal role in establishing the relationship between the Basic Law and the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China.

Sir Ti Liang’s contributions to the legal field were numerous and far-reaching. He was instrumental in the modernisation of Hong Kong’s legal system. Notably, in 1995, he introduced the use of the Chinese language into the courts, marking a historic turning point in 152 years of legal tradition. This significant step ensured that Hong Kong’s legal proceedings were accessible to a broader population segment, further strengthening its judicial independence.

Backed by his illustrious career, Sir Ti Liang’s exceptional achievements garnered widespread recognition and accolades, including the honour of knighthood and the prestigious Grand Bauhinia Medal (GBM). In honour of his accomplishments, the University also conferred upon him the degree of Doctor of Letters honoris causa in 1991. These distinguished awards underscored his remarkable contributions to the University, the Hong Kong judicial sector, and the wider community.

His passing is a profound loss for Hong Kong and the entire legal community. The University of Hong Kong extends our deepest condolences to Sir Ti Liang’s family and friends and will honour his memory by upholding the values and principles he championed throughout his extraordinary life.

