Winners of Thailand FX Awards 2023

The 2023 Thailand FX Award Winners are as follows:

· Best THB Spot Contributor – CIMB Thai Bank PCL

· Best THB Local Cross Currency Contributor – CIMB Thai Bank PCL

· Best THB Interest Rates Swap Contributor – Bangkok Bank PCL

· Best THB Interest Rates Contributor (Money Market) – Bank of Ayudhya PCL

· Best Bank – FXall Maker – Bangkok Bank PCL

· Best Bank – FXall Taker – Krungthai Bank PCL

· Best Bank – USD/THB – HSBC

· Best Corporate – FXall Taker – Toyota Motor Thailand Co. Ltd.

LSEG FX offers market-leading FX capabilities across pre-trade, at-trade, and post-trade activities. LSEG FX provides the FX community with a comprehensive suite of trading venues, workflows, platforms, market insights, data, and compliance tools. LSEG FX assists market participants in adapting to technological and regulatory changes through innovative solutions. For further information on LSEG FX solutions, visit LSEG FX | Institutional FX Solutions | LSEG



About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 23,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.