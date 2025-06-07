India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance

India is poised to release a comprehensive discussion paper on cryptocurrency regulation in June 2025, marking a significant shift in its approach to digital assets. This initiative aims to establish a clear policy framework, drawing from international standards set by the International Monetary Fund and the Financial Stability Board . The move comes amid growing global acceptance of cryptocurrencies and domestic pressures, including a nudge from the Supreme Court, to clarify India’s stance on digital assets.

Currently, India’s cryptocurrency landscape is characterized by a 30% tax on gains and a 1% transaction levy, without formal recognition of crypto assets. These stringent tax measures have led to over 90% of Indian crypto trading shifting offshore, as reported by industry sources. The forthcoming discussion paper is expected to address these issues and invite public feedback, potentially paving the way for a more structured and innovation-friendly crypto ecosystem in the country.

Despite the government’s move towards regulation, the Reserve Bank of India maintains a cautious stance on cryptocurrencies. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reiterated concerns about the potential risks to financial stability and monetary policy, emphasizing that there has been no change in the central bank’s position. The RBI continues to promote its own digital currency, the e₹, as a safer alternative to private digital assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In parallel with developments in the crypto sector, the Indian government has introduced stricter requirements for claiming tax deductions in the assessment year 2025-26. Taxpayers are now mandated to provide detailed documentation when filing their Income Tax Returns , particularly under the old income tax regime. For instance, claiming House Rent Allowance now necessitates disclosing the place of work, actual HRA received, rent paid, and landlord information. Similarly, deductions under sections 80C and 80D require specific policy or receipt numbers and details of the insurance providers. These measures aim to reduce fraudulent claims by enabling the tax department to cross-verify the eligibility of deductions.

To assist taxpayers in navigating these complex requirements, AI-driven platforms like TaxBuddy have emerged as valuable tools. TaxBuddy simplifies the tax filing process by offering automation that pre-fills ITR forms using data from PAN, Aadhaar, and uploaded documents. The platform reduces manual data entry and minimizes errors, making the process faster and more efficient. Additionally, TaxBuddy provides expert assistance for complex tax situations, post-filing support for notices or audits, and secure data handling for peace of mind.

Meanwhile, affluent individuals are increasingly leveraging agricultural income exemptions to reduce their tax liabilities. Under the Income Tax Bill 2025, while genuine agricultural income remains tax-free, the government has introduced stricter documentation requirements to verify farming activities. This move aims to curb the misuse of agricultural income exemptions by wealthy individuals who invest in farmlands primarily for tax benefits. Tax experts have highlighted cases where individuals with substantial agricultural revenues have legally avoided significant tax payments, underscoring the need for more transparent and equitable tax policies.