Murena’s /e/OS 3.0 Enhances Privacy and Parental Oversight

Murena has unveiled /e/OS 3.0, the latest iteration of its open-source, privacy-centric mobile operating system. This update introduces a suite of features aimed at bolstering user privacy and providing enhanced parental controls, positioning /e/OS as a compelling alternative for those seeking to minimize reliance on mainstream tech ecosystems.

A notable addition is the integration of Murena Find, a search engine powered by Qwant. Operating in a default “no tracking” mode, it ensures that user search activities remain private, aligning with /e/OS’s commitment to data protection.

The update also brings a speech-to-text messaging feature, allowing users to dictate messages hands-free. This functionality is particularly beneficial for users engaged in activities where manual typing is impractical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing concerns about device loss, /e/OS 3.0 introduces a Find My Device feature that operates via SMS. This allows users to locate their devices without requiring an internet connection, enhancing the practicality of device recovery in various scenarios.

Parental controls have been significantly refined in this release. Guardians can now set restrictions on app installations and screen time, with applications rated as “PG” necessitating a security code for installation. This added layer of control aids in managing children’s digital interactions more effectively.

For users utilizing larger screens, the new Tablet Mode offers an optimized interface, improving navigation and multitasking capabilities. This enhancement ensures that the user experience remains consistent across different device formats.

The Advanced Privacy feature has been upgraded to provide weekly reports on app tracking behaviors and an overall Privacy Score. Users can also customize geolocation access on a per-app basis, choosing to share either their actual location or a fabricated one, thereby exercising greater control over their personal data.

Murena Vault, an experimental cloud storage solution powered by CryptPad, is introduced in this update. Offering end-to-end encryption, it facilitates secure file storage and real-time collaboration, underscoring Murena’s dedication to user data security.

Gaël Duval, founder of /e/OS and CEO of Murena, emphasized the company’s ethos, stating, “We believe that technology should serve people, not the other way around. With this new version of /e/OS, we are raising the bar even higher in our powerful proposition for a healthier, more ethical, and user-first digital life.”