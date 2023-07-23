logo
Big Defeat Of Tories In Two By Elections Gives A Big Jolt To British PM Rishi Sunak // UP minister advises people not to eat tomato to bring down prices // Opposition Alliance Against BJP Is Facing Many Hurdles In Uttar Pradesh // Society of Actuaries Research Institute Launches International Longevity Illustrator for Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada // Sharjah Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Kharge says Cong 'not interested' in PM post // Janata Dal(S) Seeking Alliance With BJP In Karnataka To Save Its State Outfit // UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark // Singapore Boosts Semiconductor Sector with $2 Billion Factory by Silicon Box // 5 Reasons Why Crypto Investors Are Bullish on InQubeta (QUBE) // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 23 Jul 2023 // Hollywood Strike is a Labor vs. Capital struggle in the New Economy // India leading transnational energy grid construction, says Prime Minister Modi // Hatred Breeds Socio Cultural And Mental Aberrations All Along // UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome // Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Opposition Front 'India' Should Be Ready For A Snap Election By 2023 End // Manta Network Developer p0x labs Raises $25m Series A // UAE committed to working with international community to address global challenges: Reem Al Hashimy // Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary //
India stands humiliated by Manipur incidents: Khurshid

country facing criticism from whole world over manipur parading incident congs salman khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said the country is facing criticism from the whole world over the May 4 parading of two women naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

Khurshid is on a two-day visit here along with his wife and former MLA Louise Khurshid to distribute relief materials in flood-affected areas. He later spoke to reporters at the residence of an activist in the Manihari locality of the city.

The Congress leader said he wanted to tell the world that India is not bad but there are ”some bad people who should be punished”.

”I hope that such people are punished,” he added.

Khurshid further said the abominable incident which took place in Manipur should not be linked with the image of India.

The former external affairs minister said senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur. The PM should give a direct statement on the incident and whatever the decisions are and he should say why there was a delay in telling the truth, Khurshid said.

In response to a question, he said the tragic incident in Manipur not only raises a question on the state government but also on the Centre.

With inputs from News18

The post India stands humiliated by Manipur incidents: Khurshid first appeared on IPA Newspack.

