logo
India LIVE
0 likes

India to Spotlight Cultural Diplomacy at BRICS Forum in Brasília

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to represent India at the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Brasília on 26 May 2025. The gathering, hosted by Brazil under its current BRICS presidency, aims to bolster cultural cooperation among member nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shekhawat, who has held the portfolios of Culture and Tourism since June 2024, is expected to underscore India’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and fostering people-to-people exchanges. His participation aligns with India’s broader strategy to enhance multilateral cultural ties and promote its rich artistic heritage on the global stage.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on collaborative initiatives in performing arts, visual arts, literature, and the creative industries. Member countries will explore avenues for joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc. India plans to advocate for inclusive cultural growth and enhanced multilateral cooperation within this framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the formal ministerial dialogue, the Indian delegation is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other BRICS nations. These discussions aim to expand cultural exchange programs, co-host festivals, and strengthen intergovernmental partnerships in the cultural sphere.

The BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting serves as a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange among the five member countries. This year’s gathering emphasizes strengthening cultural cooperation, boosting institutional ties, and launching joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Buzz | Arabian Post
India LIVE
Just in:
Florida Charts New Course with Crypto Tax Reform // Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support Ends Soon, Users Urged to Act // Etihad Airways Delivers Strong Q1 Performance Amidst Expansion Drive // OpenAI Establishes Seoul Presence Amid Surging AI Demand // Astrolight Secures €2.8M to Propel Laser Communication Breakthroughs // Ethereum Upgrade Enables New Wave of Wallet Theft // Tron’s USDT Surge Redefines Global Stablecoin Landscape // Air Arabia and Mbank Launch New Digital Travel Payment Solution // Bitcoin ETFs Propel Market Surge with Unprecedented Inflows // Fraudulent Agents Exploit Schengen Visa Demand Amid Rising Scams // Dubai Holding’s Residential REIT IPO Draws Record Demand, Signalling Investor Confidence // Hidden Prompts in GitLab Duo Expose Source Code to Theft // Woodfibre LNG Sets New Benchmark as World’s First Net Zero LNG Export Facility // Maldives Getaway Beckons Shoppers at Dubai’s Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah // Coinbase Faces Investor Backlash Over Alleged Data Mismanagement // Sebastião Salgado, Master of Monochrome, Dies at 81 // Aramco Eyes Asset Divestments Amid Profit Squeeze and Global Expansion Drive // India Launches Advanced Weather Model for Agriculture // Financial Giants Challenge SEC’s Cyber Disclosure Mandate // Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Sells Out on Launch Day, Signalling Strong Demand for Luxury Living in Abu Dhabi //