India to Spotlight Cultural Diplomacy at BRICS Forum in Brasília

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set to represent India at the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Brasília on 26 May 2025. The gathering, hosted by Brazil under its current BRICS presidency, aims to bolster cultural cooperation among member nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shekhawat, who has held the portfolios of Culture and Tourism since June 2024, is expected to underscore India’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, heritage conservation, and fostering people-to-people exchanges. His participation aligns with India’s broader strategy to enhance multilateral cultural ties and promote its rich artistic heritage on the global stage.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussions on collaborative initiatives in performing arts, visual arts, literature, and the creative industries. Member countries will explore avenues for joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc. India plans to advocate for inclusive cultural growth and enhanced multilateral cooperation within this framework.

In addition to the formal ministerial dialogue, the Indian delegation is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other BRICS nations. These discussions aim to expand cultural exchange programs, co-host festivals, and strengthen intergovernmental partnerships in the cultural sphere.

The BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting serves as a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding and cultural exchange among the five member countries. This year’s gathering emphasizes strengthening cultural cooperation, boosting institutional ties, and launching joint cultural projects that celebrate and preserve the diverse cultural identities within the BRICS bloc.