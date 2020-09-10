Infinix launches its new X1 smart TV in Africa

Aiming to take the smart life to a new level for local customers

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 10 September 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics market, launched its new X1 smart TV in September 7 with their flagship phone ZERO 8. With Android TV™, the high-quality viewing experience, and the AIoT technology, the new smart TV will develop the new business line for the company and take the entertainment of local customers to a new level.

The Infinix X1 will retail at a relatively affordable price of KES 31,990(43-inch)/KES 19,490(32-inch) and will be covered by a guarantee policy of up to 24 months.

Infinix is always committed to providing a great user experience for customers. The new product was launched to reinforce the company’s “smart device + mobile connectivity” strategy, as it is determined to drive changes in the industry and offer high-quality smart TVs with the best value-for-money for customers around the world. Based on AIoT, Infinix is set to create an ecosystem of “smartphones + mobile connectivity service + home appliances + digital accessories”, and Infinix is launching smart TVs to drive AIoT and help customers live a future smart life today starting from integrating multiple smart devices together.

Infinix always has a strong presence in Africa. S1, the company’s first smart TV, was well-received by local customers and media alike, and became one of the best-selling smart TV products in Nigeria immediately after it was launched in the country. For years, Infinix has been working with various market players to develop new technologies and refine the existing ones in Africa. Thanks to its advantage of designing products locally as well as its powerful sales and service networks, Infinix has become a leading brand in Africa’s consumer electronics market.

Android TV helps to create a home entertainment center

The Infinix X1 Android TV makes it easier to get more from your TV. Access 400,000+ movies and shows, play music and games, cast from any device onto your TV, and add the apps you use most – all with Android TV.

Infinix has a precise insight into African users’ love for music, so X1 is preloaded with Boomplay Music, the most popular music app in Africa. While enjoying a massive library of music, they can also project the music videos of their idols on the big screen of X1 to turn their living room into the scene of a live show.

X1 will become the center for the reunions of families and friends, as they will have many topics to talk about from the hot TV series Game of Thrones to Africa’s top dating show Hello Mr. Right as well as the best hip-hop songs in the world.

Enjoy an immersive experience with your frameless HD home theater

Infinix adopts a frameless design, which represents a global trend for high-end TVs in 2020, for the X1 smart TV. A frameless design substantially increases the screen-to-body ratio. A larger screen provides better visual enjoyment for viewers and delivers a bigger visual impact for them. Meanwhile, the frameless design of X1 enables it to be perfected integrated into home design. As the back panel of X1 is made of metal, the TV looks not just thinner and slimmer, but also more beautiful and more rugged.

To create an immersive home theater experience, X1 also comes with the 24W high-quality speakers (for 43-inch), and supports Dolby Audio and AAC sound effects. Combined with Boomplay, based on big data of music to conduct professional voice calibration, allowing you to lie down on the couch and watch your favorite movie in the most comfortable manner immersed in a home theater created by X1. You can also invite some friends to watch a movie together. Yes, you may enjoy popcorn, beer and soda, but X1 will definitely play the leading role at the party.

With AIoT, the future is now

In addition to the massive content and the frameless home theater experience, the Infinix X1 smart TV also comes with an AIoT-based feature for screen projection, so that you can project interesting stuff like YouTube videos from your smartphone or PC to the TV screen and share them with others. This feature will turn the TV screen of X1 into an extended display of your smartphone or PC with the Infinix Life app based on protocols such as DLNA, AirPlay, and Chromecast, so that you can interact with and switch between different screens seamlessly for a better experience of working, gaming or entertainment.

The release of X1 will help to create an AIoT ecosystem and improve the user experience for African customers. In this sense, X1 is not just a new product, but also an upgraded lifestyle for local customers. It will enable them to live a future smart life today, as the future is really now.

Google, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.



