IX Asia Indexes Company announces to launch ixCrypto 5 SR Index; ixCrypto 5 EW Index; ixCrypto 10 SR Index; ixCrypto 10 EW Index; ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index; ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 July 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the launch of its 6 new cryptocurrency indexes including ixCrypto 5 Square Root (“SR”) Index, ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight (“EW”) Index, ixCrypto 10 SR Index, ixCrypto 10 EW Index, ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index on 5 August 2022, as an expansion to its series of crypto benchmarks to allow risk diversification and to benefit from overall market gains. For further details please refer to the table regarding comparison with flagship ixCrypto Index.

ixCrypto 5 and ixCrypro 10 Indexes are designed to measure the performance of the top 5 and 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation while ixCrypto Altcoin 10 is for the investors who want exposure to large cap altcoins only. Bitcoin dominance has been fallen from the high of 71.7% in 2 September 2019 to 42% (as of latest) as altcoins have grown in size rapidly and significance in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies. In response to growing investors demand for exposure to boarder crypto market and diverisification, our new equal-weighted and square root of market cap crypto indexes are offered as a diversified alternative since the majority of crypto indexes today are heavily weighted in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Square root of market cap method could prevent the distribution of the index from becoming heavily weighted towards a single crypto asset while equal weighting would provide more diversified exposure to altcoins.

The 6 new cryptocurrency indexes will have a fixed number of constituents, and will be disseminated hourly for ETF and fund construction purpose via

https://ix-index.com/ 7×24 with daily CL/OP* price at 8 a.m. Hong Kong time.

For further details please refer to Appendix 1 – 3.

*CL/OP is the cut-off that represents previous day closing and opening of the new day

Comparison with flagship ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) More Weights Towards Lower Cap Coins Enhance Portfolio Diversification Invest Solely In Altcoins Top 5 coins strategy ixCrypto 5 EW Index ✓ ✓ ixCrypto 5 SR Index ✓ Top 10 coins strategy (With Bitcoin) ixCrypto 10 EW Index ✓ ✓ ixCrypto 10 SR Index ✓ (Without Bitcoin) ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ✓ ✓ ✓ ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ✓ ✓

Appendix 1 Comparison of the constituent weightings of each index Index

Constituents ixCrypto 5 EW Index ixCrypto 5 SR Index ixCrypto 10 EW Index ixCrypto 10 SR Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index 1 Bitcoin 20% 45.28% 10% 35.26% – – 2 Ethereum 20% 28.97% 10% 22.56% 10% 33.22% 3 XRP 20% 8.91% 10% 6.94% 10% 10.21% 4 Cardano 20% 8.65% 10% 6.74% 10% 9.92% 5 Solana 20% 8.19% 10% 6.38% 10% 9.39% 6 Avalanche – – 10% 4.49% 10% 6.61% 7 Polkadot – – 10% 4.82% 10% 7.09% 8 Dogecoin – – 10% 5.18% 10% 7.62% 9 Polygon – – 10% 3.64% 10% 5.35% 10 TRON – – 10% 4.00% 10% 5.88% 11 NEAR Protocol – – – – 10% 4.71%

Appendix 2 ixCrypto Index Series Statistics Comparison (1/2/2021 – 19/7/2022) Index Index Level Performance Standard Deviation High Low 3

Months

(%) 6

Month

(%) 1

Year

(%) 3 Months 6 Months 1 Year ixCrypto 5

EW Index 13875.81 1000 -56.05% -63.82% 16.99% 1266.63 1698.19 3166.19 ixCrypto 5

SR Index 1808.75 868.26 -27.95% -29.77% -11.59% 155.16 186.69 234.81 ixCrypto 10

EW Index 14244.76 1000 -46.14% -58.16% 13.61% 1553.72 2329.26 3124.19 ixCrypto 10

SR Index 1926.53 898.73 -28.82% -31.55% -10.86% 168.87 209.38 257.72 ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

EW Index 14815.17 1000 -48.67% -59.24% 17.58% 1701.88 2479.35 3211.31 ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index 2301.00 1000 -38.70% -39.84% 6.88% 293.11 343.77 345.97 Appendix 3 ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 7×24 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI” and “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged. The vendor tickers are shown below: Index Name Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI .IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXCBI .IXBI1 ixEthereum Index IXCEI .IXEI1 For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com. For data licensing and product, please contact us at [email protected]. For free API use on academic research or trial, please contact [email protected]

About IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks.

IX Asia Indexes launched the award winning ixCrypto Index (IXCI) in 2018, followed by two new Indexes ixBitcoin (IXBI) and ixEthereum (IXEI) Index to complete the ixCrypto Index Series in early 2021. They are currently available in 85 countries via Nasdaq and IX Asia Indexes Company data feed to Bloomberg, Reuters, banks institutions and information vendors. 14 real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 7×24 since 23 June 2022.

About IX Asia Indexes Advisory Committee

To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet at least quarterly to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

Webpage: https://ix-index.com/committee.html