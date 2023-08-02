Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence

Arabian Post Staff

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) announce remarkable resurgence of inbound tourism to Japan, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leading the way.

Alongside countries like Singapore, Vietnam, the United States, and Mexico, the GCC region has shown a strong recovery in visitor numbers, reaffirming Japan’s enduring appeal as a preferred travel destination.

The first half of this year saw 13,537 GCC nationals visiting Japan. Remarkably close to the 2019 figure of 13,582, this signifies a strong revival of interest in Japan among GCC travelers. Moreover, countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain have outperformed their 2019 visitor numbers, showcasing the robust recovery of inbound tourism from these markets.*

June 2023 witnessed a significant milestone, with Japan welcoming 2,073,300 international visitors, equivalent to 72.0% of the June 2019 figure. This marked the first time since January 2020 that Japan surpassed two million visitors in a single month, signaling a promising rebound for the country’s tourism industry.

The cumulative number of international visitors to Japan during the first half of 2023 reached an impressive 10,712,000, surpassing ten million visitors. This accomplishment reflects the resilient revival of Japan’s tourism sector, highlighting the country’s enduring allure for global travelers.

