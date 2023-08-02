logo
Just in:
Statement by the United Arab Emirates and UN Climate Change on an inclusive COP28 // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // Sultan AlNeyadi’s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students’ journey into space exploration // Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding H1 net profit jumps 30% // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incubator in Arab world’ // Man arrested for storing 48 tonnes of narcotics substances in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi // LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition //
HomeChannelsFeaturedJapan Tourism reports GCC resurgence
Featured
0 likes

Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence

con la primavera in giappone[1]

Arabian Post Staff

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)  announce remarkable resurgence of inbound tourism to Japan, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leading the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside countries like Singapore, Vietnam, the United States, and Mexico, the GCC region has shown a strong recovery in visitor numbers, reaffirming Japan’s enduring appeal as a preferred travel destination.

The first half of this year saw 13,537 GCC nationals visiting Japan. Remarkably close to the 2019 figure of 13,582, this signifies a strong revival of interest in Japan among GCC travelers. Moreover, countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain have outperformed their 2019 visitor numbers, showcasing the robust recovery of inbound tourism from these markets.*

June 2023 witnessed a significant milestone, with Japan welcoming 2,073,300 international visitors, equivalent to 72.0% of the June 2019 figure. This marked the first time since January 2020 that Japan surpassed two million visitors in a single month, signaling a promising rebound for the country’s tourism industry.

The cumulative number of international visitors to Japan during the first half of 2023 reached an impressive 10,712,000, surpassing ten million visitors. This accomplishment reflects the resilient revival of Japan’s tourism sector, highlighting the country’s enduring allure for global travelers.

 

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
42 Abu Dhabi and BEACON RED organise second hackathon for 60 students // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // Abu Dhabi WTO meet may see India, others team up against EU rules // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Sultan AlNeyadi’s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students’ journey into space exploration // Statement by the United Arab Emirates and UN Climate Change on an inclusive COP28 // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide // Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28 //