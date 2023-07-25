logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Ueno Atsushi Explores the Art of Swiss Watchmaking at Cambodia’s Prince Horology

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 25 July 2023 – The Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia, H.E. Ueno Atsushi, recently visited the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center. With state-of-the-art facilities, Prince Horology has a watchmaking curriculum that adheres to Swiss standards. During his visit, Ambassador Ueno interacted with the students, learning about their transformative personal journeys.

Ambassador Ueno Atsushi interacted with students of the Prince Horology
During the tour, Ambassador Ueno observed the students’ meticulous and precision-oriented techniques, and was impressed by the intricacy of the art of Swiss watchmaking.
“I am delighted to have had the opportunity to visit the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center,” said Ambassador Ueno. “The Government of Japan has been supporting vocational training schools in Cambodia by providing educational equipment, injecting expertise, amongst others. I think it is a wonderful initiative to develop excellent human resources who will contribute to Cambodia’s development at this training center by Prince Group,” he added.
The Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, conceived out of Prince Holding Group Chairman Chen Zhi’s desire to showcase Cambodian artisanal craftsmanship, is unique in the region and aspires to be one of the world’s finest watchmaking schools. It operates under the motto “Swiss Craftsmanship, Cambodian Made”.
“Prince Horology takes immense pride in providing our students with a world-class education in Swiss watchmaking. We are honored to welcome Ambassador Ueno Atsushi, who has come to observe the progress and dedication of our aspiring watchmakers. It’s worth mentioning that Japanese watchmaking—globally renowned for its quality, precision, and innovation—boasts a long and rich history. This visit symbolizes the merging of cultures and the universal admiration for fine craftsmanship,” stated Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group (PHG).
First Secretaries Sato Keiichi and Ando Kenta of the Japanese Embassy accompanied Ambassador Ueno on the tour. They were further welcomed by PHG’s top executives including Mr. Cliff Koh, Board Director and Secretary-General of PHG, and Mr. Edward Lee, CEO of Prince Real Estate Group.
Prince Horology was established by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, and is supported by the Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Group. Chen Zhi hopes that the enthusiasm of these aspiring pioneer watchmakers will serve as a model for fine craftsmanship in Cambodia.

