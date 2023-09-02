Jovani to debut at New York Fashion Week

logo
New York, NY – August 31, 2023 —Renowned fashion house Jovani is proud to announce the location for its debut at the New York Fashion Week 2023: The Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue, Floor 6, New York, NY 10019. The event is set to start on September 8, 2023, at 7 pm and will feature an ensemble of sensational talent to create an unparalleled fashion extravaganza.

The brand has received huge praise from audiences across the world at multiple different fashion shows such as Moscow Fashion Week, Dominican Republic Fashion Week, and even in Barcelona. But in September, Jovani will lead the way with its own spectacular debut at New York Fashion Week 2023, where it will take center stage alongside a cast of social media talent and designers. This includes the following:

  • Carson Roney: @CARSON.RONEY – With a dazzling following of 5.4 million.
  • Xenia Tchoumi: @XENIA – Lighting up screens with 2.1 million followers.
  • Ari Chambers: @ARIIVORY – Catching eyes with 88K followers and counting.
  • Abby Baffoe: @ABBYBAFFOE – A shining star with an audience of 728K.
  • Sydney Zmrzel: @MAXXINEDUPRI – Flaunting style to 259K followers.
  • Alison Bowles: @ALISONBOWLES – Radiating charm to 453K followers.

The Glasshouse was chosen as the venue for its huge 75,000-square-foot space that will offer an unbeatable experience and added convenience. Jovani will display stunning craftsmanship and breathtaking designs at the invitation-only event.

The showcase will epitomize the company’s signature style and latest designs. From beautiful new dress designs to contemporary trendy clothes, Jovani’s debut is set to impress fashion enthusiasts from around the world. The event will also feature multiple green rooms for a heightened VIP treatment.

Jovani will be celebrating its phenomenal success on social media at the event. The company has amassed over 100 million organic followers across all platforms. The Jovani team will be treating all guests with two video content posts and up to ten paid InstaStories, giving them an exclusive peek into the Jovani fashion world.

