logo
Just in:
Row over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film awaiting release // BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore // China All Set To Extend Its Solar Dominance To Global Wind Energy Sector // Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty // Exchange Rate Depreciation Leads To Lowering Of The Real Wages Rate // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia’s Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // President of Kazakhstan bestows ‘Order of Friendship’ on Suroor bin Mohammed // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone signs new contracts with more than 10 publishers from Sweden, Egypt and Algeria // Approval Of MiCA Regulation Leads To A New Dawn For Cryptocurrencies In EU // Forced Labour In India Highest In The World At Present // Greece Heads For Second National Elections As Coalition Talks Fail // AUSIM celebrates the success of the “AUSIM Conference” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco // UAE participates in 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress // Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons // Under Nitish’s Leadership, Joint Opposition Slowly Takes Shape // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaKarnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons

By Harihar Swarup

What are some of the implications of the Congress’s emphasis and creditable win in Karnataka for national politics? At one level it would be unwise to extrapolate from state to national elections. The logic of these elections is not always aligned. Nevertheless, the Karnataka results have implications for how we understand the evolution of national politics.

The first and perhaps most important lesson is that BJP will find it, in most places, harder to win genuinely bipolar contests, where third parties are in the state of decline. This is for a simple reason that in a bi-polar contest, the BJP has to polarize more of Hindu votes and in some cases, as many as, 50 per cent to win. Even in most communalized of states that is a tall order. Not all the J D (S) votes shifted to the BJP. But the fact is that the Karnataka elections became de facto less tri-polar. So the question is, whether this condition can be successfully replicated elsewhere, not just at the level of a state but the local level. This is no guarantee of success. But de facto

The second trend to observe is that the Opposition’s best hope is to chip away at BJP’s governance. The Karnataka BJP had scored too many own goals for it to be rescued. It did more or less everything wrong. It has a chief ministerial face, who did not have a mass base or even command over the party. Increasingly, the BJP is going to face this challenge. The theory of the BJP model, like the model of good governance in all regional parties that have endured, is not to reduce corruption.

The model is to centralize corruption. This also has the advantage of cutting out intermediaries for most services. You can then combine this with a couple of schemes to project good governance. Increasingly, the BJP is finding it hard to hold onto this aspiration and getting stuck in the quicksand of intermediaries. Part of this is driven by venality, as politics often is; but part of this is driven by the need to placate different constituencies (as we are increasingly seen in Haryana). This also makes it vulnerable. As the party expands, it paradoxically becomes more brittle at the state level. But this will also be a challenge to the incoming Congress government.

The third lesson is the consistent welfare story. One of the most remarkable shifts in Indian politics has been the expansion of the welfare state. This has different fiscal implications in different states. Frankly, these are far more significant than caste, which was often an endogenous response to the absence of any other form of politics. But most states now have fiscal resources to send creditable welfare signals to their constituents. This is true across all states, from Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan to Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and Naveen Patnaik in Odisha. Much of this welfarism is for good; it is universal in character, mostly directed at goods and forms of fiscal support that are empowering and should be looking at as long-term investments, rather than as handouts.

The fourth lesson is the clear divide between the politics of privilege and the politics of the poor. One of the remarkable things about the Congress victory in Karnataka is that support for it cuts across classes. But, at least, in Karnataka, there is overwhelming evidence that the minorities, the socially and economically marginally groups supported the Congress in far greater proportion. The big question is whether this divide portends a national fault line that can be exploited. Or rather the question to be asked is under what conditions the messaging can this become a national fault line?

The fifth lesson is that it is too immature to talk of the repudiation of Hindutva by Karnataka voters. There is a rather simplistic binary that we often use: Was it Hindutva or was it governance? This is an unproductive way of posing the question. Political competition is about creating credibility on a broad front. If the BJP had administratively governed better, Hindutva would have been consolidated as a consequence. You could pose the question the other way round. Despite a government that, by all account, was a disaster, the BJP has still managed to hold onto its vote share in Karnataka. Even in a campaign where everything went wrong, the long-term changes the BJP has brought about in cultural preferences should worry us. The most you can say is that just Hindutva alone will help you retain a base but not push you over the margins of victory. This is small comfort. But it will not be enough to secure either Karnataka or India from the rising tide of communalism.

The sixth lesson is that political identities are not over-determined by social identity. Even the success of Hindutva was premised on unsetting existing social identities, and exploiting the opportunities provided by the individualization of the voter. Even in this election, it seems, that votes of even a group like Lingayats were significantly distributed across the BJP and Congress. What this suggests is that politics is not mostly a game of social engineering, but a game of generating new political identities.

Even though the BJP’s vote share has remained the same, it looks like the fixity of that number also disguises a lot of churning; it lost a whole lot of voters that had previously voted for it but gained new once as well. Congress has a coalition of the marginalized, but it has also appealed to a significant number of privileged groups, to secure such an emphatic win. The Indian voter is exercising genuine political choices, not simply acting out of a social script. Or rather it appears to act on a social script only when parties offer no other choice. This should be a moment for progressive politics beyond caste to capitalize on. (IPA Service)

The post Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Opposition Politics In India Changing Fast In Next Few Months // Row over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film awaiting release // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // China All Set To Extend Its Solar Dominance To Global Wind Energy Sector // AUSIM celebrates the success of the “AUSIM Conference” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco // President of Kazakhstan bestows ‘Order of Friendship’ on Suroor bin Mohammed // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // O&P Quality Trade Co., Ltd. Partners with Mahidol University to Innovate and Enhance Consumer Well-being in Health and Beauty // Education in Motion strengthens sustainability education with the first net-zero international school building in Singapore // BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal // UAE participates in 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 27 May 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Shakhboot bin Nahyan bids farewell to ambassadors of Angola, Rwanda // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Greece Heads For Second National Elections As Coalition Talks Fail // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // ULI Names Ten Exceptional Real Estate Projects as Winners of 2023 Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence // National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR // Exchange Rate Depreciation Leads To Lowering Of The Real Wages Rate //