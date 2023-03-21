Kavitha claims ED confirmation she was not called as ‘accused’

Senior BRS leader K Kavitha was summoned by Enforcement Directorate for the second round of questioning in connection to the liquor policy case on Thursday and was quizzed for nearly 10 hours. Kavitha’s team claimed that during questioning, the central agency officials told her that she was “not called in as an accused”.

Sources close to Kavitha informed that the MLC was made to sit alone in a room for hours and that ED failed to share evidence about her involvement in the case.

A statement by her team mentioned: “The close to half-a-day-long questioning of the BRS MLC K Kavitha by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Monday saw the legislator repeatedly asserting she was innocent and that she was being political targeted at the behest of the ruling party.”

Sources told News18 that Kavitha wanted to know from the ED officials about how they concluded that she was involved in the Delhi Excise policy case but the officials, however, chose not to tell her.

Sources close to Kavitha also disclosed that ED officials had conceded she was not called in for questioning as an “accused person”.

That confirmation came when the BRS leader asked officials if she was being questioned as a witness or as an accused. Sources also said the tone and tenor of ED officers’ questions did not belie the political nature.

As per the demand made by K Kavitha, the central agency officials had to arrange for audio and video recording of the entire questioning process. Despite her repeated requests, officials were said to have failed to share any evidence about her involvement in the case.