Kawakin Core-Tech Istanbul branch opens – Providing earthquake resistant technology to Turkey

Turkcell Gebze Data Center edit
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Media OutReach – 29 October 2023 – Kawakin Core-Tech (Kawaguchi, Saitama, Japan; President and CEO: Shinkichi Suzuki) has opened its Istanbul branch, the company’s first branch in Turkey. It is scheduled to start operations on 29 October, the 75th anniversary of the Kawakin Holdings Group, which originated with the founding of Kawaguchi Metal Industries, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of Turkey.

Turkcell Gebze Data Center edit.jpg

From 2022, the company has begun joint research with Istanbul Technical University to produce an affordable, earthquake-resistant buckling-restrained brace. In February 2023, during the joint research, the “Turkey-Syria earthquake” occurred. It has been suggested that one of the contributing factors to the damage caused by the earthquake was that the construction did not adhere to proper building standards. After the earthquake, a new branch was established in Istanbul. This branch was opened to give an early introduction of the in-development buckling-restrained braces, along with our seismic isolation, dampers, and seismic devices.

OC speech.jpg

At the opening ceremony held in Istanbul, Turkey on 20 September, President and CEO Suzuki expressed: “We would like to use our experience and technology to help protect Turkey’s social infrastructure and buildings from earthquakes.” Mr. Takahiko Katsuyoshi, Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, said: “Kawakin Core-Tech’s products play an extremely important role in protecting human lives and society. We are proud that Kawakin Core-Tech is expanding its business to this region”. This was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony by President and CEO Suzuki, Ambassador Katsuyoshi, Professor Oğuz Cem Çelik from the Faculty of Architecture at Istanbul Technical University and Branch Manager Tolga Onal.

Kawakin promotes tirelessly for the advancement of technology, and cultivation of new applications and fields, both in bridges, and in other areas such as seismic isolation. As a top manufacturer of bridge bearings in Japan, Kawakin’s products are used at important projects such as North and South Bisan Seto Ohashi Bridge, Higashi Kobe Ohashi Bridge, and the Saitama Prefectural Government Building 2 (seismic reinforcement). Overseas, they also supplied the devices for Neak Loeung Bridge (Cambodia), Malun Bridge (Myanmar), and the Nhat Tan bridge (Vietnam). Kawakin are actively developing their markets not only in Japan but also internationally.

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., Ltd. Istanbul Branch: Küçükbakkalköy Mah., Kocasinan Cad., Selvili Sok. No: 4 Canan Business Kat: 6 No:42 Ataşehir, İstanbul, Türkiye

