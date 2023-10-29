Respond.io Presented as Best Business Messaging Platform Vendor of 2023

Respond.io CEO, Gerardo Salandra, accepts the ICT Leadership award for Best Business Messaging Platform Vendor.

DUBAI , UAE – Media OutReach – 29 October 2023 – Respond.io , a pioneering customer conversation management software, was named Best Business Messaging Platform Vendor at the ICT Leadership Awards by CXO Insight Middle East.

The ICT Leadership Awards highlights Information and Communications Technology (ICT) leaders and organizations that have fostered digital business excellence and expansion through innovation in the region. Respond.io joins the ranks of Lenovo, Cisco and Fortinet among the award recipients of the night

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have firmly established ourselves as one of the leading customer communication management software in the Middle East for various industries including IT and SaaS, education, healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics. Our growth in the region underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. We’ve done this by establishing a robust local presence and localized platform experience and support to better understand the needs of customers in the Middle East”, said Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io.

The award was presented on October 17th at Expand North Star in Dubai, one of the largest annual technology startup events. North Star showcases notable startups in front of tech industry professionals from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Concurrently, respond.io participated in GITEX Global 2023, the world’s largest tech conference, which also took place in Dubai. Respond.io took this opportunity to introduce Respond AI, an advanced AI technology that efficiently manages tasks like adjusting message tones to reflect a brand’s voice and generating responses by using the client’s knowledge base and the web.

A team of experts demonstrated how seamlessly Respond AI works together with other respond.io capabilities including state-of-the-art chat automation, flexible integrations and a comprehensive reporting module to fulfill all customer communication needs.

Hashtag: #respondio #ICTleadership #software

https://www.linkedin.com/company/respondio

https://www.facebook.com/getrespondio/

https://www.instagram.com/respond.io

https://www.youtube.com/@Respondio

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About respond.io

Respond.io is an AI-powered customer conversation management software that enables teams of all sizes to respond to messages on any channel from a centralized dashboard. Its advanced chat automation, flexible integrations and comprehensive reporting facilitate efficient operations and great customer experiences at scale. The platform is trusted by over 10,000 brands across 86 countries, including British Airways, Toyota, Decathlon, Roche and Klook.

In 2022, respond.io raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia, and achieved the prestigious status of a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in April 2023. From its headquarters in Malaysia, respond.io continues to innovate and advance the future of customer conversations.