KCR boycotts Modi’s visit for third time in two years

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to skip Prime Minister Modi’s events in the state, and not receive him- yet again breaking the protocol for the third time in two years. The TRS claims a proper invitation was not extended to the Chief Minister and that his office has been insulted by the Central government.

The allegation received a strong rebuttal from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who said Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had personally extended a written invite to the CM. He accused the TRS of politicising PM’s visit and condemned “Go Back Modi” posters put up by the TRS backing its ally, The Communist Party of India has also called for protests against PM towards what they call his discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials here and took stock of the arrangements being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam, over 225 km from here, on November 12. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in co-ordination and directed the police to make security arrangements and maintain law and order at Ramagundam and Hyderabad. Chief Secretary held a teleconference, too, with Peddapally Collector S.Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Police Commissioner of Ramagundam S.Chandrasekhar Reddy and CEO of Ramagundam Fertilizers AK Jain.

With inputs from News18